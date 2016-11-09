Congratulations are in order for Russell Brand and his girlfriend Laura Gallacher, who are parents for the first time

Russell Brand has a new funnybone — and tummy! — to tickle.

The Get Him to the Greek star, 41, and his girlfriend Laura Gallacher have welcomed a daughter, her sister Kirsty Gallacher announced Wednesday on Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Thanks for messages, proud to be an auntie for first time… well done to [Laura] & [Russell]. Sadly can’t meet her ’til am well,” she tweeted to her followers.

Brand reportedly announced his daughter’s arrival onstage Sunday during a stand-up routine in Nottingham, England. U.K tabloids report the newborn’s name to be Mabel, though it has yet to be confirmed.

“He was conscious of the clock and made sure he was off stage by just approaching 9 p.m. as he ‘needed to get down the f—ing M21 as my girlfriend has just had a baby,’ ” a fan told Mirror Celeb, with another source telling the publication the baby arrived late last week.

Brand’s rep did not respond to request for comment.

Brand and Gallacher, a lifestyle blogger, have been together since 2015, rekindling their relationship after having dated off and on since 2007.

Image zoom Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The couple’s baby news was first reported in May, as a source close to Brand and Gallacher told British publication The Sun.

Brand himself confirmed his impending fatherhood in July via social media.

“Right then. My Mum bought me this. Time to get ready!” he captioned an Instagram snap of himself peeking over the edge of a copy of The Expectant Dad’s Handbook.

Related Video: Russell Brand Confirms He’s Going to Be a Dad: “Time to Get Ready!”

In October, Brand told ES Magazine that he and Gallacher weren’t planning on finding out their baby’s sex.

“I might never find out,” he joked. “I may never look.”

And though Brand admitted at the time that “around domestic issues, my vote is often secondary,” he can’t wait to tackle this new chapter in his life.