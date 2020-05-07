Rupert Grint Is a Dad! Actor Welcomes a Daughter with Longtime Love Georgia Groome

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," a rep for the couple tells PEOPLE

Rupert Grint is dad!

The Harry Potter alum, 31, and longtime love Georgia Groome, 28, have welcomed their first child, PEOPLE can confirm.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," a rep for the couple tells PEOPLE in a statement. "We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

The happy news comes just a month after PEOPLE confirmed that the couple, who have reportedly been dating since 2011, were going to be parents.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time," the pair's rep confirmed to PEOPLE in April, after the actress, who's best known for her starring role in the 2008 film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, showed off her baby bump during a London outing.

Recently, Grint also voiced his support for a local midwife, surprising her during a virtual chat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor appeared alongside actress Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter film franchise during the One World: Together at Home special in the U.K. in April to show his appreciation for Sam Halliwell, a 33-year-old midwife working on the frontlines of the health crisis at Birmingham Women's Hospital in England.

"Hearing your story is just insane," Grint told Halliwell, Metro reported. "The sacrifices that you make is truly inspiring. It's very Gryffindor behavior. Thank you so much."

Grint, who stars in the Apple TV+ series Servant, has been open about becoming a father in the past.

"Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn't feel like I'm there yet and I don't know what the future holds," he told The Guardian in 2018. "I'm just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters, and see what happens. I'd like to settle down and have kids soon."

He also playfully toyed with the idea of naming a future son after his beloved Harry Potter character. "If I had a son, would I call him Ron?" he joked. "It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."