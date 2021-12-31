Rupert Grint Says He's 'Loving' Fatherhood: 'It's All I Really Care About'

The Harry Potter actor and Georgia Groome welcomed their first child together, daughter Wednesday, last year

Rupert Grint can't get his mind off of his baby girl.

The 33-year-old Harry Potter actor recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight and opened up about his love for his 1-year-old daughter, Wednesday. The actor welcomed his first child last year with longtime love Georgia Groome, 29.

"It's great. I'm absolutely loving being a dad. It's just the best thing," the star, who played Ron Weasley in the beloved films, told the outlet. "It's amazing how it completely kind of takes over everything. It's all I really care about, so it's been great."

Grint, who appears in HBO Max's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts streaming New Year's Day, told the outlet he's also been loving the "amazing" experience bringing his daughter to work with him while he prepares for season three of Servant, a thriller that follows a mourning Philadelphia couple whose marriage is shaken after an unspeakable tragedy.

The series also looks at how far a parent is willing to go for their child and Grint says Wednesday being born while he was filming changed how he looks at his intense role on the show.

"[Fatherhood], it's definitely changed my perspective," the actor continued. "Since becoming a dad, kind of midway through, just to really have a better sense of what that can do to a family… I just find it just incredible."

"It's a weird place to be, especially when Wednesday first came. I remember I brought her to the set this season and she thought she was at Sesame Street, which was very far away from Sesame Street," he quipped.

Last year, Grint got candid during an interview with Esquire about the sleepless nights he had worried about his daughter, saying he would constantly "think the worst" as he navigated new parenthood.

"I don't want to go too into detail, but the first night was just terrifying. You can't sleep at all, just constantly checking that she's breathing," he said at the time. "Sleeping, in general, for me, is something I've really struggled with. I think as a kid, people always said, 'They died in their sleep,' so I always thought sleep was a really dangerous, dangerous thing."

On a lighter note, Grint also joked to the outlet about experiencing an "identity crisis" when he became a dad. "I struggle with that, being a dad. Had a bit of an identity crisis. I don't know, do I change the way I dress now?" he said.

In January, Grint told Glamour that he's "absolutely loving" being a father, while admitting he's "still kind of coming to terms with what being a dad is."