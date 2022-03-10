Rupert Grint Says 1-Year-Old Daughter Wednesday Already Has a Harry Potter Wand

The Harry Potter actor said his daughter has seen the trailers for his beloved films and has merchandise from the franchise

Rupert Grint's little girl is already a Harry Potter fan!

The 33-year-old actor recently appeared on The Tonight Show and opened up about his 21-month-old daughter, Wednesday. He told host Jimmy Fallon that, though she's young, he's already introduced his little girl to his beloved Harry Potter series.

Grint played Ron in the big-screen adaptations of the popular fantasy books, last portraying the character in 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

"I've already started showing her the trailers, and she has a wand and a PEZ dispenser with my head on it," Grint said of his baby girl.

During the show, the actor also discussed how much Wednesday has grown, sharing that she's already talking.

"She's speaking. She's talking. She's got opinions," Grint told Fallon with a laugh. "She says dada, she says mama. And also, the F-word came pretty quick."

rupert grint Rupert Grint's daughter Wednesday | Credit: rupert grint/ instagram; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

"She spends a lot of time in my dressing room when I'm doing my lines for [Servant] and my character says the F-word a lot. And now she just says it whenever she's excited," he quipped.

Grint joked that he actually thinks it's hilarious, but admitted he's probably encouraging the bad language. Regardless, the actor says his daughter is "great."

Grint has often brought his daughter with him to work. Back in January, he posted a rare photo of his daughter to Instagram, which showed Wednesday from the back as she sat in a chair that read, "SERVANT SEASON 3" — seemingly from the set of her dad's hit AppleTV+ show.

The actor spoke to Entertainment Tonight last month, saying he has been loving the "amazing" experience bringing her to work with him.

"It's amazing how [fatherhood] completely kind of takes over everything. It's all I really care about, so it's been great," Grint told the outlet.

Rupert grint and baby Rupert Grint and daughter Wednesday | Credit: Rupert grint/ instagram

PEOPLE confirmed in May 2020 that Grint and his longtime love Georgia Groome had welcomed Wednesday, their first child together. The happy news came just a month after PEOPLE confirmed that the couple, who have reportedly been dating since 2011, were going to be parents.

In his very first Instagram post that November, Grint poked fun at himself for taking so long to join the social media platform while sharing the first photo of his baby girl, as well as her name.