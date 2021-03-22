"You can't sleep at all, just constantly checking that she's breathing," Rupert Grint said of his sleepless nights during the newborn phase

Rupert Grint Recalls 'Terrifying' First Night at Home with Daughter Wednesday: 'Can't Sleep at All'

Rupert Grint had a nerve-racking first night with his newborn.

The 32-year-old Servant star and Georgia Groome welcomed daughter Wednesday, now 9 months, last year, and in a new interview with Esquire, Grint recalled the sleepless nights he had worried about his newborn baby and said he would constantly "think the worst" as he navigated new parenthood.

"I don't want to go too into detail, but the first night was just terrifying. You can't sleep at all, just constantly checking that she's breathing," he said. "Sleeping, in general, for me, is something I've really struggled with. I think as a kid, people always said, 'They died in their sleep,' so I always thought sleep was a really dangerous, dangerous thing."

On a lighter note, Grint also joked about experiencing an "identity crisis" when he became a dad. "I struggle with that, being a dad. Had a bit of an identity crisis. I don't know, do I change the way I dress now?" he said.

In January, Grint told Glamour that he's "absolutely loving" being a dad, while admitting he's "still kind of coming to terms with what being a dad is."

"It's so much fun. I feel like I've changed as a person for sure," the Harry Potter alum said at the time. "It kind of happened overnight, lifestyle-wise. I stopped smoking straight away. I've started sleeping so much better — I used to be a horrific insomniac, now I'm sleeping."

Grint added that welcoming a newborn during the pandemic was "interesting," noting that it has "made the whole experience even more intense and insular."