Rupert Grint Says Fatherhood 'Changed My Perspective': 'It's a Very Different Love'

The Harry Potter star and Georgia Groome welcomed their first child together, daughter Wednesday, last year

New dad Rupert Grint says fatherhood has changed his perspective.

The Harry Potter star, 32, and his longtime love Georgia Groome, 28, welcomed their first child together, daughter Wednesday, in early 2020, PEOPLE confirmed in May. Grint says since expanding his family, he's approached acting roles in a different way.

"It's very strange. It definitely has kind of changed my perspective on things but also in a helpful way," he tells Comicbook.com.

He says in returning as Julian for season 2 of the Apple TV+ series Servant, he could understand the parent characters in a new way, especially true with grasping the grief main character Dorothy (played by Lauren Ambrose) endures in losing a baby.

"It was something I never really had much of an idea of, it was that kind of love. It's a very different love," Grint muses about parenthood. "Getting into the head space of Dorothy and the grief, what it means to lose a child is kind of unimaginable and hones in on that kind of, you would do anything to get your child back. So yeah, it's definitely helped in some ways."

Grint also jokingly acknowledges that the creepy M. Night Shyamalan show, which returns Jan. 15, is "probably the worst show to be a part of if you've just become a dad," given its tragic subject matter.

"It really isn't a good advert for becoming a parent," he tells the outlet. "Even more kind of strange was the fact that because we filmed this season in two halves because of the pandemic, I had the baby during the kind of down period when we were in lockdown and came back with the baby for the second part."

Grint was open about becoming a father prior to welcoming his first child. "Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn't feel like I'm there yet and I don't know what the future holds," he told The Guardian in 2018. "I'm just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters, and see what happens. I'd like to settle down and have kids soon."