Rupert Grint Expecting First Child with Longtime Love Georgia Groome

Image zoom BACKGRID

Rupert Grint is going to be a dad!

Although the 31-year-old Harry Potter alum and his longtime love Georgia Groome have always kept their relationship under wraps, the actress, 28, showed off her baby bump during a recent London outing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time,” a rep for the parents-to-be confirms to PEOPLE.

The couple were spotted on Thursday while stocking up on supplies during the coronavirus lockdown. During the outing, both were dressed casually, with Grint wearing a dark jacket and a green cap. Groome, who’s best known for her starring role in the 2008 film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, wore a black T-shirt and leggings.

The baby on the way will be the first child for both Grint and Groome.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Rupert Grint (L), Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Warner Bros.

RELATED GALLERY: Who’s Due Next? Michelle Williams, Ciara, Katy Perry and 66 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

Although Grint and Groome have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, they’ve reportedly been dating since 2011 — although many of their fans seemingly didn’t know they were together until years later, after a throwback photograph of the pair went viral on social media.

“I was today years old when I found out Georgia from Angus, thongs and perfect snogging has been going out with Ron Weasley since 2011 ????” wrote one fan on Twitter in 2018 alongside an old photograph of the pair cuddled up together.

The pair went on to spark marriage rumors last summer, when they were both photographed out and about while wearing matching gold rings. A spokesman for the actor denied that they had tied the knot to U.K. outlet The Sun.

Image zoom Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome Eugene Gologursky/Getty; Tristan Fewings/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe Clarifies the “Sparks” Among His Harry Potter Costars: “We Were, Like, 12”



Grint, who stars in the Apple TV+ series Servant, has also indicated in recent years that he’s ready for fatherhood.

“Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn’t feel like I’m there yet and I don’t know what the future holds,” he told The Guardian in 2018. “I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters, and see what happens. I’d like to settle down and have kids soon.”

Playfully, the actor also toyed with the idea of naming a future son after the beloved Harry Potter character he portrayed in the blockbuster film franchise, Ron Weasley.

“If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with,” he quipped.