Rupert Grint Says Daughter Wednesday Has Her Own Set of Hogwarts Robes: 'Gryffindor, Obviously'

Like father, like daughter!

Rupert Grint revealed in a recently published GQ Hype cover profile that his 2-year-old daughter Wednesday, whom he shares with girlfriend Georgia Groome, has her own set of Hogwarts robes.

"Gryffindor, obviously," the actor, 34, added, referring to the Hogwarts house that his Harry Potter character Ron Weasley was sorted into (as opposed to Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff).

He also told the publication that his little one has been introduced to the Potter film franchise, though he suspects she isn't fully able to take in its magic at her age.

"I've shown her clips from Potter but I don't think she understands it's me," Grint explained. "When she's old enough, I'm looking forward to watching them with her."

Rupert Grint on the cover of GQ Hype. Heather Hazzan

PEOPLE first confirmed that Grint and Groome, 30, were expecting in April 2020 after the Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actress was photographed showing off her baby bump during a London outing.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time," the pair's rep said in a statement at the time.

Rupert Grint for GQ Hype. Heather Hazzan

The couple, who reportedly first started dating in 2011, then welcomed daughter Wednesday in May 2020. "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," the couple's rep said in a statement to PEOPLE then, reiterating their ask for privacy "at this special time."

Though the two have kept their relationship out of the spotlight over the years, Grint has shared some sweet details about his little girl in various interviews, and on social media as well. "I'm absolutely loving being a dad. It's just the best thing," the star told Entertainment Tonight about fatherhood in 2021.

Elsewhere in his GQ Hype profile, Grint recalled making the Potter films, saying, "I didn't go to school; I lost touch with a lot of old friends. I missed out on a lot of shared experiences."

As costar Tom Felton told the outlet, the cast is still in a WhatsApp group chat called "The Potterheads" — which also happens to be a popular nickname for Potter fans.

"We're still trying to figure out what life looks like on the other side of this massive cultural thing," Grint said of their dynamic all these years later.

As for Grint himself, "One of his charms is that Rupert's almost forgotten the scale of the career that he's had," Felton, 35, told GQ Hype.

Asked by GQ about the validity of Felton's latter comment, the Knock at the Cabin star said, "Most days I think about the films in some way."