Meet Wednesday! Rupert Grint Shares First Photo of Baby Daughter as He Joins Instagram

"Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint," Rupert Grint captioned the adorable Tuesday selfie

Rupert Grint is introducing his baby girl to the world.

In his very first Instagram post, the Servant actor poked fun at himself for taking so long to join the social media platform while sharing the first photo of his daughter, as well as her name.

"Hey Instagram ... only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!" wrote the new dad, 32. "Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

Grint's Harry Potter costar Tom Felton couldn't resist ribbing him a bit in the comments, invoking a tone his character Draco Malfoy would no doubt use on Grint's Ron Weasley — with a sweeter ending.

"Welcome Weasley, it's about time," said Felton, 33. "Love to Wednesday xx."

PEOPLE confirmed on May 7 that Grint and his longtime love Georgia Groome had welcomed little Wednesday, their first child together.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," a rep for the couple told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. "We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

The happy news came just a month after PEOPLE confirmed that the couple, who have reportedly been dating since 2011, were going to be parents.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time," the pair's rep confirmed to PEOPLE in April after the 28-year-old actress, known for her starring role in the 2008 film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, showed off her baby bump during a London outing.

Image zoom Rupert Grint | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Grint has been open about becoming a father in the past. "Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn't feel like I'm there yet and I don't know what the future holds," he told The Guardian in 2018. "I'm just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters, and see what happens. I'd like to settle down and have kids soon."

He also playfully toyed with the idea of naming a future child after his beloved Harry Potter character. "If I had a son, would I call him Ron?" he joked. "It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."