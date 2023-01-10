Rupert Grint's Daughter, 2, Is 'Obsessed' with Target — So He Built Her a Mini Store at Home

The actor shares 2-year-old daughter Wednesday with partner Georgia Groome

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

Published on January 10, 2023 03:33 PM
Published on January 10, 2023 03:33 PM
Rupert Grint during an interview on Monday, January 9, 2023
Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty; The Tonight Show

Rupert Grint is opening up about his 2-year-old daughter's unconventional — and adorable — new interest.

The Harry Potter star, 34, appeared on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he shared that his daughter Wednesday's latest "obsession" is with Target.

Asked what the toddler is into these days, Grint replied, "So many things. She's kind of princess crazy, as well. She's struggling a little bit with adjusting to U.K. life. She spent most of her time in America so she's missing some cultural things."

The actor explained that most of Wednesday's life was spent in America as he was filming his show Servant in Philadelphia.

"She does love Philly. She loves hoagies, she loves water ice. And I mean the big one is Target. She is obsessed with Target," he explained. "She'd choose that over going to the park, or zoo. But she loves going to different Targets and seeing how the layout is kind of slightly different."

"Sometimes she doesn't buy anything, she just wants to kind of browse," he continued, as host Jimmy Fallon couldn't stop laughing. "The toy aisle is definitely a draw, but she's more into lip balm, to be fair."

Fallon then shared that Grint recently went the extra mile and built a mini Target play store for his daughter, sharing a photo of the impressive at-home setup complete with mini gift cards, a credit card machine and a conveyor belt for customer's items.

"I think I've definitely captured the essence," Grint teased.

"It was one of the most difficult conversations, telling her she lives in a country that doesn't have Target," he quipped. "I've shown her our kind of equivalent, but it doesn't hold up."

Grint shares daughter Wednesday with longtime love Georgia Groome. PEOPLE confirmed in May 2020 that the couple had welcomed their first baby together. The happy news came just a month after PEOPLE confirmed that the couple, who have reportedly been dating since 2011, were going to be parents.

In his very first Instagram post that November, Grint poked fun at himself for taking so long to join the social media platform while sharing the first photo of his baby girl, as well as her name.

"Hey Instagram ... only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!" wrote the then-new dad. "Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

