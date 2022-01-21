Rupert Grint Shares Photo of Daughter Wednesday as He Celebrates Servant Season 3

Rupert Grint previously announced that he had become a first-time father to daughter Wednesday, in November 2020

Wednesday is ready for her close-up!

Rupert Grint posted a rare photo of his daughter to Instagram Friday, which showed the little girl from the back as she sat in a chair that read, "SERVANT SEASON 3" — seemingly from the set of her dad's hit AppleTV+ show.

"Hello! Turns out I suck at Instagram. But Happy New Year anyway!" quipped Grint, 33, before going on to thank fans for watching HBO Max's recent Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special: "So fun to look back and to share some of those memories with you all."

"On a more sinister note, Servant Season III is creeping up on us. Get comfy- gonna be a ride!" the actor continued, inviting fans to join him for an Instagram Live session about the series at 12 p.m. EST.

"Then jump over to @appletvplus and watch the Season 3 premiere. Love Rupe," Grint concluded.

PEOPLE confirmed in May 2020 that Grint and his longtime love Georgia Groome had welcomed Wednesday, their first child together.

The happy news came just a month after PEOPLE confirmed that the couple, who have reportedly been dating since 2011, were going to be parents.

In his very first Instagram post that November, Grint poked fun at himself for taking so long to join the social media platform while sharing the first photo of his baby girl, as well as her name.

"Hey Instagram ... only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!" wrote the then-new dad. "Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

Grint recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight in an interview published late last month, where he opened up about his love for his daughter and fatherhood: "It's amazing how it completely kind of takes over everything. It's all I really care about, so it's been great."

The actor also said he has been loving the "amazing" experience bringing Wednesday to work with him while he prepares for season 3 of Servant, a thriller that follows a mourning Philadelphia couple whose marriage is shaken after an unspeakable tragedy.

The series also looks at how far a parent is willing to go for their child, and Grint said Wednesday being born while he was filming changed how he looks at his intense role on the show.