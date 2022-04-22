Runaway June's Jennifer Wayne Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Lily Maria: 'We Love You'

Jennifer Wayne's little girl is here!

The Runaway June band member, 40, and husband Austin Moody welcomed their first baby together, daughter Lily Maria Moody, on Monday, April 18, she announced on Instagram Friday.

Wayne shared several photos of the couple's newborn daughter, featuring some adorable shots of the infant at the hospital as well as some of her first moments at home.

"Welcome to the world Lily Maria Moody. 4-18-22. We love you so so much. 💕💕💕," Wayne captioned the sweet post.

She later posted a cute selfie on her Instagram Story while holding her baby girl in the hospital, writing, "I'm a Mommy💜"

New dad Moody also shared the happy news on his Instagram alongside precious black-and-white photos of the infant.

"Ecaped[sic] from the womb! Wanted for stealing mine and @jenniferwayne hearts. Goes by the name of Lily Maria Moody ❤️," he wrote. "Everyone is happy and healthy, thankful for our new addition 😎"

Wayne and Moody first shared their exciting pregnancy news in November, telling PEOPLE, "We are so excited to announce that we are having a girl in April of 2022!! Austin and I are beyond excited and the pups can't wait to be big brothers."

"Our hearts are so full!!" they added.

"We can't wait to welcome Lily Maria Moody to our family in April. The doggies can't wait to be big brothers!" Wayne also told E! News, sharing a photo of her pets holding a sign that read "Mom & Dad are getting me a human."

Wayne and Moody met five years ago in Nashville, but they didn't reconnect until last year after Wayne's Runaway June bandmate Natalie Stovall sent a life-changing text message.

"Austin found a dog that had been left on the freeway," Wayne previously told PEOPLE. "He knew Natalie, and he knew she loved dogs. So, he sent the picture of the dog to Natalie, and Natalie said, 'Oh, Jen saves dogs ... we need to send to Jen.' The rest is history!"

Jennifer Wayne, Austin Moody Credit: Jennifer Wayne/Instagram

The couple's relationship came full circle on Dec. 28, 2020, when they got engaged after six months of dating at the same place they first met. They then tied the knot on Jan. 9, less than two weeks after the engagement.