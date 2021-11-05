Runaway June's Jennifer Wayne Expecting Baby Girl with Husband Austin Moody — See Name They Picked!

Jennifer Wayne, who wed Austin Moody in January, says she "can't wait" to welcome their baby daughter into their family

Jennifer Wayne and Austin Moody are soon-to-be parents!

The Runaway June band member, 39, is pregnant, expecting her first baby, a daughter, with husband Moody, according to E! News, revealing the name they have picked out for their little one: Lily Maria Moody.

"We can't wait to welcome Lily Maria Moody to our family in April. The doggies can't wait to be big brothers!" she told the outlet, sharing a photo of her pets holding a sign that read "Mom & Dad are getting me a human."

Wayne and Moody met five years ago in Nashville, but they didn't reconnect until last year after Wayne's Runaway June bandmate Natalie Stovall sent a life-changing text message.

"Austin found a dog that had been left on the freeway," Wayne said. "He knew Natalie, and he knew she loved dogs. So, he sent the picture of the dog to Natalie, and Natalie said, 'Oh, Jen saves dogs ... we need to send to Jen.' The rest is history!"

The couple's relationship came full circle on Dec. 28, when they got engaged after six months of dating at the same place they first met. They then tied the knot on Jan. 9, less than two weeks after the engagement.