Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby

The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month

By
Published on January 8, 2023 05:06 PM
EXCLUSIVE: Rumer Willis is seen for the first time since she announced she was pregnant. 07 Jan 2023 Pictured: Rumer Willis is seen for the first time since she announced she is pregnant.
Photo: GAC/MEGA

Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month!

The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation.

Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans and a pair of sleek black boots.

As they announced on Dec. 20 with a carousel of bump photos, Willis and Thomas are officially expecting their first child together. The baby will also be the first grandchild for Rumer's parents, Bruce Willis, 67, and Demi Moore, 60. One photo featured the father-to-be wrapping his hand around her growing belly and giving it a sweet kiss, and Rumer also showed off her pregnant silhouette in another image, as well as a photo that featured a very excited Thomas.

Well-wishes came in from Willis' sister Scout LaRue Willis, actress Brittany Snow, and Aaron Paul — who shared a thoughtful comment. "I'm so happy for you my friend. Such beautiful news. Congrats!!!❤️❤️❤️."

Before Bruce found out he'd be becoming a grandfather, the Die Hard star's family announced in March that he was "stepping away" from his decades-spanning acting career on screen. The decision followed his diagnosis with aphasia, a language disorder that is "impacting his cognitive abilities."

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," they wrote at the time. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

In the time since, Bruce has been spotted making memories with his family via a mid-December blended family photo, as well as making some music with the future father of his first grandchild.

"He is happy about becoming a grandpa," an insider told PEOPLE of the star's home life. "He loves having a big family. They are all spending Christmas together."

"Bruce is enjoying not working and having more family time. He likes being around his girls more," added the source.

The actor has also been spending his time bonding with his daughter's significant other! In August, Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis posted an image on Instagram of him playing harmonica as Thomas strummed his guitar along with him. "Their talent is speaking for itself. I'll just leave this here 🎶," she wrote of their jam session.

