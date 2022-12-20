Rumer Willis Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

Rumer Willis is going to be a mom!

The actress and singer, 34, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, the pair revealed in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday.

Willis and Thomas made the special announcement with a carousel of bump photos.

In the first snap, the father-to-be wrapped his hand around her growing belly and gave it a sweet kiss while Willis smiled. She also showed off her pregnant silhouette as she stood near a window in another image. A photo that featured a very excited Thomas rounded out the set of pictures.

The couple received lots of well wishes in the comments section.

Willis' sister Scout LaRue Willis shared wrote, "I'm weep," while fellow actress Brittany Snow also commented, "Congrats beauty!! ❤️❤️😍."

Aaron Paul chimed in with a thoughtful message, writing, "I'm so happy for you my friend. Such beautiful news. Congrats!!!❤️❤️❤️."

The What Lies Ahead actress and her musician/producer beau have been romantically linked since earlier this year.

The baby will be the first grandchild for Rumer's parents, Bruce Willis, 67, and Demi Moore, 60. The former couple also share daughters Tallulah, 28, and Scout, 31. The Die Hard actor is also dad to daughters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10, whom he shares with wife Emma Heming Willis.

Moore also shared the news on Instagram, posting the same photos as her daughter and writing in the caption, "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era."

The blended family appeared together in a Christmas family photo shared by Moore on Instagram in mid-December.

"We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" she captioned the group shot.

Willis' family announced in March that he was "stepping away" from his decades-spanning acting career following his diagnosis with aphasia, a language disorder that is "impacting his cognitive abilities."

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," they added at the time. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."