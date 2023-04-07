Celebrity Parents Rumer Willis Says Bruce Willis, Demi Moore Are 'So Excited' She's 'Bringing in the First Grandkid' Rumer Willis is looking ahead to the future of the big, blended Moore-Willis family By Joelle Goldstein Joelle Goldstein Instagram Twitter Joelle Goldstein is the Staff Editor of TV for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle helps oversee all things TV, and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians, America's Got Talent, Love Is Blind and Dancing with the Stars for her "work" responsibilities. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter, where she was co-nominated at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards for Outstanding Magazine Article for feature cover story. She graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelors in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!) People Editorial Guidelines and Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 7, 2023 02:44 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Rumer Willis. Photo: Courtesy Naked Cashmere Rumer Willis says her parents are "so excited" to become grandparents. Speaking in this week's issue of PEOPLE about her partnership with NakedCashmere on a capsule collection for mothers and newborns ahead of Mother's Day, the mom-to-be — the oldest of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's three daughters — shares that she is thrilled to kick off the family's next generation. "[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it's so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we're such a huge group at this point," she tells PEOPLE. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Rumer Willis. Zoey Grossman Bruce Willis Celebrates 68th Birthday in Photo with All Five of His Daughters: 'It Was a Good Day' The pregnant actress, 34, says her first pregnancy has been "humbling" so far. "I have so much reverence and respect for women now. I feel I've had an easier time physically than most of my friends," the Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood actress adds. "Also, because I'm so excited, even those moments that are challenging, or feel frustrating, I'm just so excited, that always kind of trumps [everything]... But, it's wild. It's the wildest experience, even more so than I ever thought of." When it comes to getting parenting advice, Rumer has a wealth of knowledge close to home from the Die Hard actor, 68, and the G.I. Jane actress, 60. Rumer Willis. Zoey Grossman The best advice they've shared so far? "You have no control over anything, and just have a lot of grace with yourself," Willis says. Also giving Willis plenty of grace is boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, whom she celebrates as "an angel" throughout her pregnancy. "He's been so lovely, and he's just so excited to be a dad, and we're both just so delighted to meet whoever this little person is," she shares. "I could not have asked for a better partner, and he's going to be such a great dad." "I just can't wait to meet them," Willis says of her little one. "I'm just so delighted. I feel sometimes I can just feel the energy of this kid sometimes, and I just can't wait to hear them laugh, to figure out who they are, play with them and get to know them."