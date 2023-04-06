Rumer Willis Bares Her Bump in Exclusive Photos and Reveals What She'll Miss Most About Pregnancy

Rumer also opened up to PEOPLE about what she hopes her little one will inherit from her parents, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Joelle Goldstein
Published on April 6, 2023 11:21 AM
Rumer Willis
Rumer Willis. Photo: Zoey Grossman

Rumer Willis is enjoying every moment of her pregnancy.

Speaking with PEOPLE about her partnership with NakedCashmere on a capsule collection for mothers and newborns ahead of Mother's Day in this week's issue, the new mom-to-be, 34, shares how "humbling" her first pregnancy has been so far.

"I have so much reverence and respect for women now. I feel I've had an easier time physically than most of my friends," the Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood actress tells PEOPLE.

"Also, because I'm so excited, even those moments that are challenging, or feel frustrating, I'm just so excited, that always kind of trumps [everything]... But, it's wild. It's the wildest experience, even more so than I ever thought of."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rumer Willis
Rumer Willis. Zoey Grossman

The House Bunny actress — the oldest of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's three daughters — says that her baby, whose sex will be a surprise to herself and partner Derek Richard Thomas, is a night owl already.

"After 8:00 p.m., as soon as you're laying down in bed, it's like a whole disco going on where it'll just be a party happening," she shares. "That, out of anything else, is the thing that I will miss the most."

When it comes to getting parenting advice, Rumer has a wealth of knowledge close to home from the Die Hard actor, 68, and the G.I. Jane actress, 60.

Rumer Willis
Rumer Willis. Zoey Grossman

The best advice they've shared so far? "You have no control over anything, and just have a lot of grace with yourself," Willis says.

Also giving Willis plenty of grace is Thomas, whom she celebrates as "an angel" throughout her pregnancy.

"He's been so lovely, and he's just so excited to be a dad, and we're both just so delighted to meet whoever this little person is," she shares. "I could not have asked for a better partner, and he's going to be such a great dad."

"I just can't wait to meet them," Willis says of her little one. "I'm just so delighted. I feel sometimes I can just feel the energy of this kid sometimes, and I just can't wait to hear them laugh, to figure out who they are, play with them and get to know them."

For more on Rumer Willis, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Related Articles
Rumer Willis
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares Exclusive Bump Photos, Hopes Baby Has Bruce and Demi's 'Goofiness'
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares a Heartwarming Moment with Dad Bruce Willis on His Birthday
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares Heartwarming Moment with Dad Bruce Willis on His Birthday: 'Love You'
Bruce Willis' Daughters Mabel and Evelyn Excited to Be 'Aunties' Smiling Beside Rumer Willis' Bump
Bruce Willis' Daughters Mabel and Evelyn Ready to Be 'Aunties' as They Pose with Rumer Willis' Bump
Pregnant Rumer Willis Glows in Black Gown at Political Action Dinner in Los Angeles
Pregnant Rumer Willis Glows in Black Gown at Political Action Event in L.A. — See the Photos!
Scout LaRue Willis, Emma Heming, Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Belle Willis, Evelyn Willis, Mabel Willis EXCLUSIVE - Demi Moore and her daughters throw Rumer Willis a baby shower
Pregnant Rumer Willis Celebrates Baby Shower with Mom Demi Moore and Family — See the Photos!
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis
Emma Heming Willis Shares Photo of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis: 'I Liked Them Together as Well'
Emma Heming Willis Shares Family Photos of Bruce and Daughter Mabel Ray for Her 11th Birthday. https://www.instagram.com/p/CqhTCMBukAR/?hl=en. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
Emma Heming Willis Shares Family Photos of Bruce and Daughter Mabel Ray for Her 11th Birthday
Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas attend Opening Of ESPRIT LA Pop-Up On Robertson Blvd. on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Rumer Willis' Boyfriend? All About Derek Richard Thomas
Versace FW23 Show
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shows Maternity Style Alongside Mom Demi Moore at Versace Show: Photo
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Shares She's Feeling 'Sadness, Grief' on Bruce Willis' Birthday
On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said “I do” back in 2009
Bruce Willis and Wife Emma's Daughters Are Flower Girls at Vow Renewal Ceremony: Watch
Bruce willis family https://www.instagram.com/emmahemingwillis/. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
Bruce Willis Celebrates 68th Birthday in Photo with All Five of His Daughters: 'It Was a Good Day'
Exclusive: Rumer Willis on Peggy Rometo and Kimberly Van Der Beek's podcast Bathroom Chronicles
Pregnant Rumer Willis Says She's Always 'Wanted to Be a Mom': 'It Was Never a Question for Me'
Emma Hemming Posts Video of Bruce on His Birthday
Emma Heming Willis Shares Sweet Home Movies of Husband Bruce for His Birthday: 'He Is Pure Love'
Emma Heming Willis Shares Unseen Throwback Moments of Bruce Willis with Daughters: Watch
Emma Heming Willis Shares Sweet, Unseen Throwback Moments Between Bruce Willis and His Daughters
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Marks '14 Years of Marriage to the Greatest Love of My Life' Bruce Willis