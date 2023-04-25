Rumer Willis and Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas Welcome First Baby, Daughter Louetta: 'Pure Magic'

The couple shared the exciting news of daughter Louetta's arrival on Instagram Tuesday, announcing that their baby girl was born on April 18

Published on April 25, 2023

Rumer Willis is officially a mom!

The Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood actress, 34, and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas welcomed their first baby together, daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, on Tuesday, April 18, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post Tuesday.

"✨ Louetta Isley Thomas Willis ✨ You are pure magic 🌱 Born at home on Tuesday April 18th," the proud parents wrote alongside a sweet photo of their newborn daughter. "You are more than we ever dreamed of ✨."

Rumer and Thomas performed together at their intimate baby shower, hosted by Rumer's mom Demi Moore and her sisters, Tallulah Willis, 29, and Scout Willis, 31, in March.

rumer willis and bf derek richard thomas
Rumer Willis/instagram

The House Bunny actress wore a fitted white off-the-shoulder gown — BUMPSUIT's The Bianca dress in Ivory — and her curly hair down. They were joined by friends including fellow expectant moms Peta Murgatroyd and Stephanie Shepherd.

Exclusive - Rumer Willis, Derek Richard Thomas EXCLUSIVE - Demi Moore and her daughters throw Rumer Willis a baby shower
Derek Richard Thomas and Rumer Willis. Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Rumer also posed with the many members of her family, smiling for shots alongside Moore, 60, dad Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, and sisters — Evelyn Penn, 8, Mabel Ray, 11, Tallulah, and Scout. The Die Hard actor was not in photos from the event.

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this month, Rumer shared that she is thrilled to kick off the family's next generation.

"[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it's so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we're such a huge group at this point," she said.

The actress also noted at the time that her first pregnancy had been "humbling."

Rumer Willis
Rumer Willis. Zoey Grossman

"I have so much reverence and respect for women now. I feel I've had an easier time physically than most of my friends," she added.

"Also, because I'm so excited, even those moments that are challenging, or feel frustrating, I'm just so excited, that always kind of trumps [everything]... But, it's wild. It's the wildest experience, even more so than I ever thought of."

The actress and her boyfriend first announced in December that they were expecting their first baby together. Moore later shared her daughter's announcement post on her own Instagram, already playing the role of proud grandmother.

"Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," Moore wrote alongside the couple's photos.

"So happy for you my love!" she later added in the comments.

