Rugby Star Jannie Du Plessis' 10-Month-Old Son Drowns at Family Pool

The South African rugby star was celebrating his 39th birthday when his son died

Rugby star Jannie du Plessis' 10-month-old son has died after drowning in the family's home pool.

On Tuesday, police responded to a call at Du Plessis' Johannesburg, South Africa, home around 7 p.m. where the infant fell into the family's pool and drowned, Times News Network reports.

"The police appeal to parents or guardians of younger children to be more careful where children are playing closer to any hazard," Police Captain Raymond Sebonyane told the outlet. "Those with swimming pools should fence them off or cover them with safety nets if not being used."

Rudolf Straeuli, CEO of Du Plessis' rugby club, the Lions, confirmed the accident to News24 Wednesday, noting that the infant died while Du Plessis was celebrating his 39th birthday with family.

"We, as a Lions family, aren't doing well. I can confirm that this tragedy took place. We are all devastated," Straeuli said.

"As I'm sure everyone can understand, Jannie and his family now need to be left alone to process this tragedy," he told the outlet, urging others to respect the family's privacy. "We offer our full support to him and kindly request everyone to keep them in their thoughts and prayers."

Du Plessis' former teammate Albert van der Linde also confirmed the news, sharing a photo of the rugby star with his wife, Ronel, and late son.

"Please pray for Jannie du Plessis and his family," he wrote alongside the photo. "His son of one year old drowned last night, my heart is broken broken broken. So so sad."

The Gauteng South African Police Department and Lions rugby club did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Following the news, several members of the rugby community shared condolences to Du Plessis.

Du Plessis' former team, the Sharks, issued a statement on Twitter: "The Sharks extend our deepest condolences to @JannieDup3 , Ronel and the entire Du Plessis family on the tragic loss of his young son. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time."

Tendai Mtawarira, who played with Du Plessis during their 2007 Rugby World Cup victory, retweeted the message and also shared his condolences on Twitter, writing, "My heart is broken for the Du Plessis family ……."