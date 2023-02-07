'American Idol' Alum Ruben Studdard Reveals the Connection Son Shares with Singer's Late Brother

Ruben Studdard felt it was important to connect his son, born in 2020, with his late brother, who died in 2018

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023 02:26 PM
Ruben Studdard Shares the Special Connection Son Olivier Shares with the Singer's Late Brother
Photo: Ruben Studdard/instagram

Ruben Studdard keeps his brother's memory close, with the help of his son.

Appearing on The Tamron Hall Show Monday, the American Idol alum, 44, opened up about how his son Olivier's name honors the singer's late brother, Kevin, who died at 44 in 2018.

"I gave my son my brother's middle name, which is also my father's middle name. I just wanted him to have a connection to his uncle because I know how much his brother wanted to meet him, if he ever showed up."

"So he's here, and he can always say, 'I got my uncle's middle name,' " shared Studdard.

Studdard shares his little boy, 2½, with wife Kristin Moore Studdard.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Studdard will embark on a tour this year with fellow Idol alum Clay Aiken. The two announced Twenty, a 20th anniversary commemorating their 2003 run on the singing competition show's sophomore season.

"We're getting old, Ruben. We are about to celebrate our 20th anniversary from the year we were on Idol," Aiken, 44, said during the announcement on The View last month. "And so, Ruben and I are hitting the road together with a 20th-anniversary tour, all across the country throughout the year."

He added: "We're starting out this spring, and we're gonna be celebrating the last 20 years since we did Idol, and the music we've gotten to make and the friendships we've gotten to make along the way."

Clay Aiken, Ruben Studdard Reunion Tour

Studdard followed up the announcement with a promo image and some tour dates on his Instagram. "@clayaiken & I are hitting the road this Spring, twenty years after our debuts on American Idol. Join us for the first leg of Twenty | The Tour," he wrote.

Aiken previously paid tribute to Studdard and their 20-year friendship earlier this month, sharing a series of throwback photos from over the years and thanking the show for giving him "one of the greatest friendships of my life."

"We don't get to choose our family. Most family is predetermined by blood; some are predestined by God to come into our lives," he wrote in the caption. "I've got one brother who was born into my family and one brother who the good Lord introduced me to in 2003."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd30cHzveEz/ leahremini's profile picture leahremini Verified Last night was Sofia’s senior prom. Senior year is filled with exciting milestones but it doesn’t make it any less sad for parents when we wonder how time flew by so fast. Angelo and I couldn’t be prouder of the young woman Sofia is becoming. But I need this process to slow down. Edited · 37w
Leah Remini Says Her Role as a Mom 'Changed Overnight' After Daughter Left for College
Thomas Rhett Shares Family Photo from Christmas Tree Lot as He Reflects on Thanksgiving
Thomas Rhett Admits 'I'm Good' When It Comes to More Kids with Wife Lauren Akins
Kim Kardashian and North West Enjoy Relatable Family Moment Creating ‘Hairstyle of the Day’
Kim Kardashian and Daughter North Enjoy Relatable Family Moment Creating 'Hairstyle of the Day'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd30cHzveEz/ leahremini's profile picture leahremini Verified Last night was Sofia’s senior prom. Senior year is filled with exciting milestones but it doesn’t make it any less sad for parents when we wonder how time flew by so fast. Angelo and I couldn’t be prouder of the young woman Sofia is becoming. But I need this process to slow down. Edited · 37w
Leah Remini Says She and Husband Angelo Are 'More of a Mess Now' After Daughter Returns to College
Could I get a tout photo of Meghan Trainor—if possible, from this IG post (which will be embedded in story)? Would like it to be of her and her son https://www.instagram.com/p/CoVlulToE3b/
Meghan Trainor's Son Riley Makes Adorable 'Australian Idol' Cameo: 'Easiest Yes All Season'
Senator Raphael Warnock Says Son Caleb Tried Kicking Vice President Kamala Harris During Swear In
Senator Raphael Warnock Says Son Caleb Tried Karate on Vice President Kamala Harris at Swear-In
Katherine Schwarzenegger-Pratt Reveals Dad Arnold Has a Pony at His Home for Her Two Daughters
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Reveals Dad Arnold Has a Pony at His Home for Her Two Daughters
Diddy daughters, Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Diddy Shares Sweet Bonding Moment Between Twins D'Lila and Jessie and Their Baby Sister Love
Mom and Dad on the Kelce Bowl, raising NFL sons and Kelce Family Secrets | New Heights | Ep 26
Travis Kelce Says He Has to 'Start Breeding' to Keep Up with Brother Jason in Interview with Mom
Mariah Carey Crashes Daughter Monroe's Vocal Practice and Takes Over in Silly Video
Mariah Carey Crashes Daughter Monroe's Vocal Practice and Takes Over in Silly Video: Watch
Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani's Sons Apollo and Zuma Look All Grown Up as They Pose with Blake Shelton at NASCAR
https://www.instagram.com/stories/teresagiudice/3031698224730257200/. TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram
Teresa Giudice's Blended Family Gets Together for Daughter Milania's 17th Birthday — See Photos!
Coach Peyton Manning coaches his son Marshal Manning NFL Pro Bowl Game
Peyton Manning's Son Marshall, 11, Shows He's Got the Family's Football Gene in Impressive Video
Reese Witherspoon Enjoys 'Perfect Sunday' Out with Son Deacon
Reese Witherspoon Enjoys 'Perfect Sunday' Out to Lunch with Son Deacon in Sweet Photos
brittany mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Insists' She and Brother Bronze 'Match Every Day'
Simon Cowell takes son to Chelsea Football Club
Simon Cowell Shares Rare Photos of Son Eric, 8, as They Meet Chelsea FC Soccer Stars: 'Best Time'