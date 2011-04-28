Family Photo: The Beckhams - Frequent Flyers
David and Victoria Beckham bring their fly boys — sons Cruz, 6, Romeo, 8½, and Brooklyn, 12 — to LAX on Wednesday, where the family made their way to London for Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s big day.
Yes, the couple is invited to the royal wedding!
David and Victoria expect their fourth child, a baby girl, in July.
