Family Photo: The Beckhams - Frequent Flyers

David and Victoria Beckham bring their fly boys - sons Cruz, 6, Romeo, 8½, and Brooklyn, 12 - to LAX on Wednesday, where the family made their way to London for the royal wedding.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 01:35 PM
Advertisement

Taking to the skies!

David and Victoria Beckham bring their fly boys — sons Cruz, 6, Romeo, 8½, and Brooklyn, 12 — to LAX on Wednesday, where the family made their way to London for Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s big day.

Yes, the couple is invited to the royal wedding!

David and Victoria expect their fourth child, a baby girl, in July.

RELATED: PEOPLE Package: A Royal Wedding

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com