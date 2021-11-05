Roy Orbison Jr. and Wife Asa Expecting Baby No. 3: 'Our Dream Coming True'

The pair, already parents to sons Roy Orbison III and Bo, is expecting their third baby together in March

The Orbison family is adding a new addition.

Roy Orbison Jr. and wife Asa are expecting their third child together in March, the couple announced on Instagram last month. The couple is already parents to sons Roy Orbison III, 5, and Bo, 3.

"Never been happier and more excited about life. You are so wished & longed for Baby #3. Baby is half baked and in March we'll be outnumbered by our children. Our dream coming true 🤞🏼🙏🏼💙 Counting our blessings 💙," Asa, 32, wrote alongside a photo of her and her husband.

Reposting the image to his page, the 51-year-old son of the rock and roll legend Roy Orbison, wrote, "Happy to announce Baby #3 on the way! So proud of Åsa for being the best mom to our children. 💙."

Shortly after announcing the exciting news, the couple shared exclusive photos of their growing family with PEOPLE.

In the sweet group photo, Roy Orbison III and Bo stand in front of their parents as the family of four smiles for the camera.

The soon-to-be dad of three and his sons dressed in all black for the shot while Asa wore a flowy white dress and cradled her baby bump.

The couple also posed by themselves for additional photos, in which Orbison Jr. holds his wife's arm in one shot and her stomach in the second picture.

Orbison Jr. and his wife, a native of Sweden who works in marketing, tied the knot in June 2017 on the steps of the cabin owned by Johnny Cash, near where his famous father grew up.

The musician told PEOPLE at the time that he had to propose five times to Asa before they wed.