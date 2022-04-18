Roy Orbison Jr. and wife Asa are also parents to sons Roy Orbison III, 6, and Bo, 3

Roy Orbison Jr. and Wife Asa Welcome Baby No. 3, Son Love Achilles: 'We Feel So Blessed'

The Orbison family just got a little bit bigger!

Roy Orbison Jr. and wife Asa welcomed their third baby, son Love Achilles Orbison, on Tuesday, March 22, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

Baby Love joins big brothers Roy Orbison III, 6, and Bo, 3. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at 10:29 a.m., weighing 8 lbs., 11 oz. and measuring 21.5 inches long at birth.

The 51-year-old son of the rock and roll legend Roy Orbison tells PEOPLE that their son's unique moniker took "some thought, considering we had used the two boy names that were clear to us."

"However, once we came across Love it was obvious," he adds. "Not only is he our little love child, the name is also an old Swedish name pronounced 'Low-veh'. With Åsa being from Sweden we like to honor her home country and bring the Swedish heritage forward in the Orbison Jr family."

"Baby Love is everything we ever dreamed of and it feels almost surreal to have three children in our home; we feel so blessed," adds Orbison Jr. "Big brothers Roy III and Bo are crazy about this little man and it's so much fun hearing their questions and getting to know our new addition to the family together."

Asa tells PEOPLE that she's been "in heaven since [Love] was born."

"I honestly feel like locking the doors and just trying to stop time with my family so we can be like this forever," she teases. "For me, baby number three has been so smooth, and I am enjoying everything. What a gift!❤️"

The couple first shared their exciting pregnancy news on Instagram in October.

"Never been happier and more excited about life. You are so wished & longed for Baby #3. Baby is half baked and in March we'll be outnumbered by our children. Our dream coming true 🤞🏼🙏🏼💙 Counting our blessings 💙," Asa, 32, wrote alongside a photo of her and her husband.

In February, the pair revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that they were expecting another boy. "Finding out we are expecting one more boy was amazing," Orbison Jr. said at the time. "Roy III and Bo are so different; we can't wait to see what type of person this third one will be."