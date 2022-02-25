The pair, already parents to sons Roy Orbison III and Bo, are expecting another baby boy next month

Roy Orbison Jr. and Wife Asa Reveal Sex of Third Baby on the Way: 'We Can't Wait'

The Orbison family is adding another little boy to their family!

Roy Orbison Jr. and wife Asa are expecting their third child together next month, another son, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. The couple is already parents to sons Roy Orbison III, 6, and Bo, 3.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In exclusive photos shared with PEOPLE, the soon-to-be family of five poses together as Asa reveals her bare baby bump. While Orbison Jr. wears all black, the two young boys go shirtless and their mom wears a sheer cropped blouse.

"Finding out we are expecting one more boy was amazing," the 51-year-old son of the rock and roll legend Roy Orbison tells PEOPLE. "Roy III and Bo are so different; we can't wait to see what type of person this third one will be. I'm in awe of Asa's and other women's capability to carry and deliver a child; it's beautiful and complex."

Asked to reveal the name of their baby boy on the way, Orbison Jr. says with a laugh, "We were kind of running out of boy names, but we have come up with something we love. But it's a secret for now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Roy Orbison Jr. and Asa Orbison Baby News Roy Orbison Jr. and Asa Orbison Baby News Roy Orbison Jr. and Asa Orbison Baby News

Left: Credit: Dana Fineman, danafineman.com, IG: @dana fineman Center: Credit: Dana Fineman, danafineman.com, IG: @dana fineman Right: Credit: Dana Fineman, danafineman.com, IG: @dana fineman

Asa also opens up about how special this pregnancy has been for her as her two sons are able to "understand what is happening" this time.

"When Bo was in my belly, Roy III wasn't talking yet and there was no way for him to understand what was happening. This time around, Roy III is 6 years old and Bo is 4, so sharing this experience with the two of them more aware of what's happening has been delightful and entertaining," she says.

"Very early on the kids came up with this funny thing where they speak to the baby through my mouth as opposed to talking to the belly," she continues. "So I open my mouth and they yell down to the baby that way – it's really cute and they've been incredibly attentive, speaking to him almost every day."

The couple first shared their exciting pregnancy news on Instagram in October.

"Never been happier and more excited about life. You are so wished & longed for Baby #3. Baby is half baked and in March we'll be outnumbered by our children. Our dream coming true 🤞🏼🙏🏼💙 Counting our blessings 💙," Asa, 32, wrote alongside a photo of her and her husband.