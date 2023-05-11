Celebrity Parents Roy Orbison Jr. and Wife Asa Expecting Baby No. 4: 'Excited for One More' (Exclusive) Roy Orbinson Jr. and Asa welcomed their youngest, son Love, in April 2022 By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 11, 2023 10:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Dana Fineman The Orbison family is growing yet again! Just ahead of Mother's Day, Roy Orbison Jr., 52, and wife Asa reveal they're expecting their fourth baby, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. "We're more than halfway through this pregnancy and with Mother's Day coming up, we are so excited to share the news that we are expecting another baby in September," the couple tells PEOPLE. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. L: Caption . PHOTO: Dana Fineman R: Caption . PHOTO: Dana Fineman Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting Along with their announcement, the family of five poses for family photos in a vibrant field of yellow flowers in their area in Malibu. Oldest son Roy III, 7, stands in front of the couple with brother Bo, 5, as Asa holds youngest son Love, 14 months. The expectant mom, 33, wears a pale yellow dress by Swedish label Dagmar, known for their sustainability and contemporary designs, paired with jewelry from her sister-in-law's newly-launched antique jewelry brand Esteemable Objects. The excited couple shares that their youngest has "changed the dynamic of our group." L: Caption . PHOTO: Dana Fineman R: Caption . PHOTO: Dana Fineman "He is our 'family baby' and we've turned into this little community — a really tight little group of people, helping each other out and just having so much fun together!" "We are so excited for one more person to join this group we've created. There's truly nothing better than spending time together!" they add. Orbison Jr. and his wife, a native of Sweden who works in marketing, tied the knot in June 2017 on the steps of the cabin owned by Johnny Cash, near where his famous father grew up.