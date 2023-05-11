Roy Orbison Jr. and Wife Asa Expecting Baby No. 4: 'Excited for One More' (Exclusive)

The Orbison family is growing yet again!

Just ahead of Mother's Day, Roy Orbison Jr., 52, and wife Asa reveal they're expecting their fourth baby, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

"We're more than halfway through this pregnancy and with Mother's Day coming up, we are so excited to share the news that we are expecting another baby in September," the couple tells PEOPLE.

Along with their announcement, the family of five poses for family photos in a vibrant field of yellow flowers in their area in Malibu. Oldest son Roy III, 7, stands in front of the couple with brother Bo, 5, as Asa holds youngest son Love, 14 months.

The expectant mom, 33, wears a pale yellow dress by Swedish label Dagmar, known for their sustainability and contemporary designs, paired with jewelry from her sister-in-law's newly-launched antique jewelry brand Esteemable Objects.

The excited couple shares that their youngest has "changed the dynamic of our group."

"He is our 'family baby' and we've turned into this little community — a really tight little group of people, helping each other out and just having so much fun together!"

"We are so excited for one more person to join this group we've created. There's truly nothing better than spending time together!" they add.

Orbison Jr. and his wife, a native of Sweden who works in marketing, tied the knot in June 2017 on the steps of the cabin owned by Johnny Cash, near where his famous father grew up.