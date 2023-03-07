Rotimi and Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Welcome Baby No. 2, Daughter Imani: 'Overwhelmed with Love'

Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee's little girl is here!

The actor and his singer/songwriter fiancée, both 34, have welcomed their second baby together, daughter Imani, they announced on Instagram Monday. The couple is already parents to son Seven, whom they welcomed in September 2021.

The pair shared the happy news with a video that showed Rotimi and Mdee each putting a hand into the frame before Seven added in his hand, followed by baby Imani's. Rotimi, né Olurotimi Akinosho, can then be seen cradling the newborn in the hospital before showing a sweet photo of Imani resting on a fuzzy blanket.

"I Still Can't Wrap My Mind Around To Think I'm Here To Announce The Beautiful Birth Of My Daughter Imani ! I'm Overwhelmed With Love Today 🙏🏽," Rotimi wrote in the caption.

"@vanessamdee You Are Nothing Short Of A Superhero ! Our Second Child Together & Seven Now Has A Little Sister To Watch Over 🥹💙 God You Have Poured Blessings On Me So Many Times So I Will Scream My Praises Back To You ! I'm Forever Grateful."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple first shared their exciting pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE in September.

"We're excited to announce that our baby girl is on the way. What a beautiful testament to GOD's favor. We are overjoyed," the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

In photos shared with PEOPLE, the pair revealed they were expecting a baby girl as Rotimi opened an umbrella that released pink confetti that rained over the couple.

@dlizcreativestudio

Rotimi and Mdee announced the arrival of their first baby, Seven, with a sweet post on Instagram.

The couple shared a close-up photo of their newborn's hand on their accounts and revealed his name alongside crown and dove emojis in the caption.

The Power actor also posted the announcement on his Instagram Story, adding the words "Feeling Blessed."