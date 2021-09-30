Rotimi and Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Welcome First Baby, Son Seven Adeoluwa: 'Feeling Blessed'

The couple told PEOPLE earlier this month, "As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge. We love it"

Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee's bundle of joy has arrived.

The Power actor and his singer/songwriter fiancée, 33, have welcomed their first baby, son Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho, they announced on Instagram. The couple shared close-up photo of their newborn's hand on their accounts and revealed his name alongside crown and dove emojis in the caption.

Rotimi, 32, also posted the announcement on his Instagram Story, adding the words "Feeling Blessed."

The couple revealed that they were expecting exclusively with PEOPLE earlier this month, saying, "We are super excited to welcome our son. As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge. We love it."

Rotimi and Mdee met at an Essence Festival after party in New Orleans and have been "inseparable ever since," as Rotimi puts it: "Vee headed back to Africa [at the time], but we quickly realized we couldn't and didn't want to live without each other." The pair later got engaged on Dec. 30, 2020, in Atlanta.

As for what kind of parents they think each other will be when their baby boy arrives, Rotimi, whose debut album All or Nothing is out now, previously told PEOPLE his fiancée is destined to be a "very passionate, love and protective mom."