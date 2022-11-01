Rotimi and Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Expecting Baby No. 2, a Daughter: 'We Are Overjoyed'

The couple is already parents to son Seven, whom they welcomed in September 2021

Published on November 1, 2022 01:02 PM
Rotimi
Photo: @dlizcreativestudio

Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee are expanding their family!

The actor, 33, and his singer/songwriter fiancée, 34, are expecting their second baby together, a daughter, they confirm exclusively to PEOPLE. The couple is already parents to son Seven, whom they welcomed in September 2021.

"We're excited to announce that our baby girl is on the way. What a beautiful testament to GOD's favor. We are overjoyed," the couple tells PEOPLE.

In photos shared with PEOPLE, the pair reveal they are expecting a baby girl as Rotimi opens an umbrella that releases pink confetti that rains over the couple.

L: Caption . PHOTO: @dlizcreativestudio
R: Caption . PHOTO: @dlizcreativestudio

The couple announced the arrival of their first baby with a sweet post on Instagram.

Rotimi, who recently dropped his new single "Make You Say," and Mdee shared a close-up photo of their newborn's hand on their accounts and revealed his name alongside crown and dove emojis in the caption.

The Power actor also posted the announcement on his Instagram Story, adding the words "Feeling Blessed."

The couple revealed that they were expecting their first child exclusively with PEOPLE weeks before Seven's arrival, saying, "We are super excited to welcome our son. As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge. We love it."

Rotimi and Mdee met at an Essence Festival afterparty in New Orleans and have been "inseparable ever since," as Rotimi put it: "Vee headed back to Africa [at the time], but we quickly realized we couldn't and didn't want to live without each other."

The pair later got engaged on Dec. 30, 2020, in Atlanta.

