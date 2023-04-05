Rosie Perez Says Kaley Cuoco Is 'So Happy' Since Giving Birth to Baby Matilda [Exclusive]

Motherhood is coming naturally to Kaley Cuoco, according to her Flight Attendant costar Rosie Perez.

"She's so happy," Perez tells PEOPLE at Variety's 2023 Power of Women event on Tuesday of Cuoco and partner Tom Pelphrey's smooth adjustment to parenting. "The love that you see in her for that child, and for Tommy — you know, cause I knew Tommy before I knew Kaley. And so it's just so wonderful."

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Matilda Carmine Richie, on March 30. In an announcement post shared on Instagram, Cuoco, 37, called her "the new light of our lives," adding, "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓."

Both the actress and her boyfriend gushed about each other in the days following their daughter's birth, with Pelphrey praising the "strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend," and Cuoco saying she fell "even more in love with" the Ozark actor as she saw him as a dad.

According to Perez, 58, the couple — who met at last year's Ozark premiere and started dating in March 2022 — are perfectly compatible.

"Because Kaley, all she ever wanted [was] for someone to love her and to be her partner, and I truly believe she has found that person," the actress says to PEOPLE. "And now that they have a child — is just a testament to their love."

A source close to Cuoco previously told PEOPLE that the couple are "overjoyed and pretty obsessed with their baby girl," adding that "Kaley already loves being a mom and that "she keeps sharing pictures of Matilda with friends." As for Pelphrey, 40, he's also managing the transition with ease. "Tom is amazing with the baby too."

Since announcing their pregnancy news in October, the couple's excitement at their growing family has been clear.

A star-studded baby shower in January — capped off with an elaborate fireworks show — helped them prepare for the birth of Matilda surrounded by family and friends. "Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment," Cuoco wrote on Instagram following the shower. "Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives."

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the actress "has been dreaming about becoming a mom" for a long time and couldn't wait "for her baby girl to arrive."

Pelphrey was equally excited in the run-up to Matilda's birth. "Tommy will be a great dad," the insider said, adding that Cuoco is "very happy with Tommy. He is a terrific guy."

