Rosie O'Donnell Shares Rare Photo of Son Blake, 21: 'We R Family'

Rosie O'Donnell is also mom to daughters Dakota, 8, Vivienne, 18, and Chelsea, 23, plus son Parker, 26

Rosie O'Donnell is enjoying some quality family time.

On Wednesday, the actress and comedian, 59, shared a series of family photos to Instagram, featuring her daughter Dakota, 8, son Blake, 21, and his girlfriend, Teresa.

In the first shot, Blake puts his arm around his younger sister for an adorable sibling photo. O'Donnell also captured a sweet photo of Blake and his girlfriend, both wearing masks to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The A League of Their Own star hopped in for the final photo, placing her arm around daughter Dakota and standing beside Blake and Teresa.

"We r family ❤️👋🏽😜 #la," she writes.

Several of O'Donnell's followers responded to the post in awe of how fast the comedian's kids are growing up.

"Kids have turned into adults. Dakota on her way .. and fast! ❤️," one user wrote, while another added, "Wow, Blake is so grown!!"

"Wow time has flown by. Your kids are growing fast ❤️❤️," another follower replied.

Earlier this summer, O'Donnell celebrated her her daughter Vivienne as she graduated high school, sharing a sweet tribute on Instagram.

In the photo, O'Donnell's best friend Jackie poses next to Vivienne as the teenager proudly smiles in her red graduation cap.

"Vivi and jackie - as vivi graduates from hs - hard to believe- im so proud of u honey - u r a wonderful young woman," O'Donnell wrote, adding the hashtags, "vivi," "graduation" and "love."

O'Donnell's friends expressed their disbelief regarding Vivienne's age in the comments of the photo.

American Horror Story star Cheyenne Jackson wrote, "Wow," while Kristin Chenoweth added, "I. Can't. Believe. It. ❤️🙌👏"

"Congratulations @viviodonnell 💖⭐️💖⭐️," singer Orfeh wrote, while Younger's Debi Mazar replied, "Congratulations Ro!!!"

Last year, in April, O'Donnell chatted with Seth Meyers for an episode of Late Night where she discussed her experience spending time at home with her youngest children amid the pandemic.