Rosie O'Donnell Recalls Son Parker Seeing Her Character in 'Tarzan': 'That Monkey Is My Mama!'

Rosie O'Donnell has welcomed five children over the years: sons Parker and Blake, and daughters Chelsea, Vivienne and Dakota

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 29, 2022 03:58 PM
Rosie O'Donnell and her kids
Photo: Rosie O'Donnell Instagram

Rosie O'Donnell is looking back on what it was like the first time her kids could see her work.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Gigolo actress recalled what it was like taking her two oldest kids — son Parker, 27, and daughter Chelsea, 25 — to see Tarzan as kids, the first time they experienced her work.

"I took them to see Tarzan. I was Turk, I was the monkey in that," she shared.

"So my son is sitting there, he's four and the other baby is two, Chelsea. In the middle of the movie, there's a quiet part and he stands on his chair and goes, 'That monkey is my mama!'"

"I was like 'Yes! I didn't know you would get that.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

O'Donnell, 60, went on to recall the first time her son Blake, 23, saw her in A League of Their Own, after a friend played it during a party. He told his mom that she was "like a teenager" in the film, "playing baseball and you sounded like Sylvester Stallone."

She laughed and told her son, "Blakey, that's my most famous movie. That's how I became an entertainer, from that movie."

He replied, "Yeah I never saw it, but it was weird to see you that young."

In addition to Parker, Chelsea, and Blake, O'Donnell is also mom to daughters Vivienne, 19, and Dakota, 9.

"I adopted at 50. I thought I could get a facelift or a baby," O'Donnell joked with Clarkson. "So I took the baby, it kept me young in a different way."

Rosie O'Donnell Rollout
Chloe Aftel

Clarkson asked O'Donnell how her parenting has changed over the years, to which the actress admitted that she was "much too much of a lenient mother" with her older children.

"I wanted to give them everything, my older ones, when I was a young mother in my early thirties. I come to find out now, as a 60-year-old mother of a 9-year-old, that making the world so smooth and without a bump for them doesn't serve them in adulthood," she explained.

"It really doesn't, and I was much too much of a lenient mother with my older ones and much too much trying to repair my own childhood through mothering them," she continued.

"Now I have a little daughter who has autism, she's 9 years old. Her autism is magical to me because it forces me to slow down, to take the time to really see the world from another person's perspective."

Related Articles
Rosie O'Donnell and her kids
Rosie O'Donnell's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Rosie O'Donnell Rollout
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
Rosie O'Donnell Rollout
Rosie O'Donnell Opens Up About Her Daughter with Autism in Emotional Essay: 'She's a Gift'
rosie o'donell and daughter vivienne rose
Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker attend A Conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the Library of Congress on April 25, 2022 in Washington, DC
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's 3 Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting
Zoe Saldana
Zoë Saldana Shares How Having Kids Helps to Keep Her 'Out of Trouble' with Aging
Christina Ricci and kids night of emmys
Christina Ricci Says Daughter, 9 Months, Is Sleep Trained — and a Big Fan of the Family Pets
rosie o'donell and daughter vivienne rose
Rosie O'Donnell Responds to Daughter Vivienne After She Says She Didn't Have 'Normal' Upbringing
Rosie O'Donnell; Ellen DeGeneres
Rosie O'Donnell Shares How Ellen DeGeneres Hurt Her Feelings: 'I Never Really Got Over It'
Behati Prinsloo Adam Levine family
All About Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's 2 Kids (and Counting!)
https://www.tiktok.com/@rosie/video/7128502783866703146?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&lang=en my kid vivi ❤️ #pagesix #gossip #normal? #family original sound - Rosie ODonnell 8854 484 27 rosie Rosie ODonnell · 5h ago
Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Is 'Allowed to Express' Her Feelings After Vivienne Calls Childhood 'Not Normal'
Rosie O'Donnell, Woody Allen
Rosie O'Donnell Says She Turned Down Woody Allen Role Twice Because She Isn't 'Under His Spell'
Aimee Hauer and Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell's Girlfriend Aimee Hauer Shows Off Tattoo in Honor of the Star
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: (L-R) Aimee Hauer and Rosie O'Donnell attend FRIENDLY HOUSE LA Comedy Benefit, hosted by Rosie O'Donnell, at The Fonda Theatre on July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Rosie O'Donnell Snuggles Up to Girlfriend Aimee Hauer as They Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and Sophia Rose Stallone attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Johnny Depp (L) and Girlfriend Vanessa Paradis attend the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California
Johnny Depp's 2 Kids: Everything to Know