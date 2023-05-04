Rosie O'Donnell Talks 'Real Relationships' She's Formed with Other Parents of Children with Autism on TikTok

Rosie O'Donnell explains that TikTok has made it easier for her to connect with certain communities, such as families who have children with autism

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on May 4, 2023 02:08 PM
Rosie O'Donnell Says Her 'Now and Then' Character Was Supposed to Be Gay but Producer Nixed It
Rosie O'Donnell. Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty

Rosie O'Donnell is showing some love for the communities she's found on TikTok.

Explaining her affinity for the video platform during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, the actress, 60, said daughter Vivienne, 20, got her into TikTok during the pandemic.

"Her name is Vivi, she's very beautiful, very smart, and she told me that I had to do one with her," O'Donnell shared. "I'm like, 'I'm not gonna dance, I'm gonna look ridiculous.' So I did it, just because I'm a mom."

The comedian explained she likes the ability to go back and forth with fans on the platform.

"I hope they don't ban it because I really enjoy my TikTok. You can connect to people," she continued.

"My daughter [Dakota] has autism, and she's 10 years old. I connect with so many autism moms. When you have a niche like that, and you want to talk to someone who really understands. I've met people and have real relationships that serve my life through doing that."

In addition to Dakota and Vivian, O'Donnell is also mom to Blake Christopher, 23, Chelsea, 25, and Parker Jaren, 27. She is also a grandma to Chelsea's daughters — 14-month-old Avery Lynn, 2-year-old Riley, and Skylar Rose, 4.

O'Donnell penned an emotional essay for PEOPLE in September about raising daughter Dakota.

"With Dakota, I am learning to have compassion much deeper than I ever did," she said. "To really listen and communicate in a way I never had to with my other kids."

"I know there are people struggling and they don't know how they will get through another day. And I understand. But the sense of vulnerability that comes with having a kid with autism has been a gift to me. She teaches me."

