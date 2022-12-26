Rosie O'Donnell and Her Kids Wear Matching Hoodies for Christmas Morning

Rosie O'Donnell shared a holiday photo with four of her five children, all posing in front of the tree in matching hoodies

Published on December 26, 2022 01:22 PM

Rosie O'Donnell enjoyed some cozy moments with her crew this Christmas.

The Emmy Award winner, 60, posed for a family photo in front of their tree on Sunday with four of her five children as the whole family matched in gray hoodies that read "OD XMAS 2023."

"Christmas morning," O'Donnell captioned the photo, which featured sons Parker Jaren, 27, and Blake Christopher, 23, as well as daughters Vivienne Rose, 20, and Dakota, 9.

Although her oldest daughter Chelsea Belle, 25, was not in attendance, O'Donnell previously enjoyed some grandma time with Chelsea's daughters Skylar Rose, 4, and 2-year-old Riley, sharing a photo of the girls during a holiday visit this month to Wisconsin.

Chelsea also shares 10-month-old daughter Avery Lynn with partner Jacob Bourassa.

O'Donnell shared a photo of a handmade Christmas card from Dakota, as well as two tiny dolls made from corks. "Homemade by Dakota," she wrote in the caption.

The A League of Their Own actress has a lot to celebrate after Blake proposed to girlfriend Teresa Garofalow Westervelt last week during a Broadway performance of Phantom of the Opera.

"Last night - my son Blake asked his gf Teresa to marry him - and she said yes!!!" O'Donnell captioned photos of the occasion. "The crowd clapped - and Hillary Clinton was there too- I cried all through Phantom of the Opera - wishing my mom was here to see it all."

RELATED VIDEO: Rosie O'Donnell Responds to Daughter Vivienne After She Says She Didn't Have 'Normal' Upbringing

O'Donnell penned an emotional essay for PEOPLE in September about raising daughter Dakota, who has autism.

"With Dakota, I am learning to have compassion much deeper than I ever did," she said. "To really listen and communicate in a way I never had to with my other kids. I know there are people struggling and they don't know how they will get through another day. And I understand. But the sense of vulnerability that comes with having a kid with autism has been a gift to me. She teaches me."

