Rosie O'Donnell Explains Emotional Reason Picking Up Daughter, 8, from School Is Important to Her

Rosie O'Donnell takes school pickups seriously.

The actress is documenting 8½-year-old daughter Dakota's first week of third grade on social media, including in sweet TikTok uploads that track her back-to-school emotions. In one clip on Thursday, O'Donnell explained why being on time to pick Dakota up from school is important to her as a parent.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You know, I have a lot of anxiety about that," she says of pickup time, "I think because having my mom die when I was little and then my dad, after work, it was tough to get picked up on time. So I have a thing about getting picked up on time." (O'Donnell's mother died of breast cancer at age 39 when O'Donnell was 10.)

"I go early to get her," continues O'Donnell. "Like, the pickup is at 3, and it's 2:23 and it takes 12 minutes to get there, but all I've been thinking for the last 15 minutes is, 'I should leave now. I should totally leave now, I should wait around outside if I'm the first.' You don't wanna be first in line — that's a lot of pressure for your kid. I try to be like the third in line so she can see my car, you know?"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The star also mentions that Dakota "slept last night, thank God," harkening back to her previous TikTok documenting a "failed" parenting moment when the night before the first day of school, Dakota stayed awake and played on her tablet without Mom knowing because of first-day nerves. She says Dakota was "crying because she's so exhausted" that morning.

On Instagram Wednesday, O'Donnell shared a sweet photo of Dakota on her first day of school, writing, "Hello 3rd grade," as the student was seen smiling for the camera wearing her pink backpack.