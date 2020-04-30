Rosie O'Donnell Is Dabbling in TikTok with Daughter Vivienne, 17: 'Trying to Make Her Happy'

Rosie O'Donnell is social distancing at home with her three youngest children: daughters Dakota, 7, and Vivienne, 17, plus son Blake, 20

Rosie O'Donnell has a full house, even with two kids in different states!

The actress and comedian, 58, chatted with Seth Meyers for Wednesday's Late Night episode via video call, where she revealed that her three youngest children — daughters Dakota, 7, and Vivienne, 17, plus son Blake, 20 — are social distancing at home with her amid the coronavirus outbreak, while daughter Chelsea, 22, is in Wisconsin and son Parker, 24, is serving in the Marines in North Carolina.

"They're really separate countries," O'Donnell joked of how her youngest kids are handling being all under one roof. "Everyone's in their own rooms and there's not a lot of talk until, 'What do you want to order for dinner?' Then they all come down and we have a good 15 minutes. [Then] they take their food and go back to their hovels."

"Everyone's really isolating within it, unless I make a big stink and say, 'We're still a family, even though this is a pandemic!' " she quipped, pretending to get emotional. "They're like, 'Mom's off the rails again, let's get to the kitchen.' "

Dakota, O'Donnell said, is the exception. "She's like Velcro — I can't get her off of me," she joked. "She's like, 'This is great, not having to go to school and getting to play with you all the time, Mommy.' I'm like, 'Yeah, really great ... ' "

O'Donnell is passing the time with Vivienne by learning some TikTok dances — which she has actually gotten heat for, for an unexpected reason.

"It's hard to find a TikTok that's not gonna make people horrified at the language," she said. "We found one that wasn't exactly crude, but had a 'bing bing bing' [noise]. Which I didn't think sounded like gunshots — not that I know the sound of gunshots — but I was doing [gun hand motion] and people were writing, 'How dare you do that?' "

"I'm like, 'I'm in the middle of a pandemic with a 17-year-old, trying to make her happy. Please,' " O'Donnell recalled to Meyers, 46. "That should be the least of our worries."

"But some of them are so creative," the Now and Then actress added of the videos. "It's really shocking, when you get down that TikTok wormhole."

One thing her kids haven't spent time doing, much to their mom's chagrin? Getting more acquainted with her vast filmography, including A League of Their Own and The Flintstones.

"Before this pandemic, [Blake] went over to a friend's house for a party and he comes home pretty late at night, comes in my room, wakes me up, and he goes, 'Ma, I just saw this movie over at Ryan's house and you were a teenager and you were playing baseball and you sounded like Rocky. What was that? It was the weirdest thing I ever saw,' " O'Donnell recalled of her middle child.

"I'm like, 'Well I was 30, honey, and that's how I talked back then. And that was called A League of Their Own,' " she continued. "[My kids] don't watch my movies."

"I'll say, 'You wanna watch a movie that I was in, The Flintstones? It's funny, it's good for kids,' " O'Donnell said. " 'No, a real movie, Mommy. We want a real movie. We don't want one that you're in.' "

