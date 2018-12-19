Rosie O’Donnell‘s daughter Chelsea is a mom!

The actress and comedian shared on Twitter Wednesday that Chelsea, 21, has welcomed her first child, posting the baby girl’s sweet first photo.

“My daughter chels – jake – and skylar rose my first grandchild !!! #love #life #NANA,” O’Donnell captioned a hospital photo of Chelsea and Skylar with the new mom’s boyfriend Jacob Bourassa, who is the baby’s father.

Another snapshot showed the snoozing newborn, which the proud grandmother simply captioned, “Joy.”

“It’s very exciting and I’m looking forward to it,” Chelsea told the Daily Mail in an interview published in September, when she announced her pregnancy. “I really don’t care if I have a boy or a girl, I’m just hoping for a healthy baby. But as far as I am concerned, so long as it’s healthy, that’s what matters.”

Chelsea, who has had a strained relationship with O’Donnell for years, told the outlet at the time that her mother would not be a part of her baby’s life. “Rosie will not be in my child’s life,” she said, adding, “and no, I do not feel sad about that to be honest.”

In 2015, Chelsea ran away from home at the age of 17, only to be found a week later — safe and sound with her then-boyfriend — saying she was kicked out of the former View host’s house and denying that she is mentally ill.

In October, O’Donnell, 56, told PEOPLE that she and her daughter are “on good, communicative terms now, and everybody is pulling for her.”

Chelsea resides in Wisconsin, O’Donnell explained, so while they don’t get to see each other in person often, she said she and her fiancée Elizabeth Rooney “will definitely be participating in the whole celebrating event.”

In September, the newly engaged star opened up on The Talk about her current relationship with her oldest daughter following the pregnancy news.

“I think with my relationship with my daughter, Chelsea, it really has [gotten stronger] because we went through some really public troubled times,” said the mother of five, who adopted Chelsea as a baby with her then-wife Kelli Carpenter-O’Donnell. “She’s doing better now and we’re both communicating with each other.”