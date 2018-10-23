Rosie O'Donnell 'Will Definitely Be Participating' in 'Celebrating' Daughter Chelsea's Baby

Rosie O’Donnell can’t wait to meet her first grandchild.

The actress, comedian and author chatted with PEOPLE in N.Y.C. on Monday at the Rosie’s Theater Kids‘ 15th Anniversary Fall Gala, revealing daughter Chelsea — who’s expecting her first child, a baby girl — is “doing great.”

“We’re on good, communicative terms now, and everybody is pulling for her,” said O’Donnell, 56, sharing that Chelsea’s due date is sometime soon, “after the holidays.” (The mom-to-be’s beau Jacob Bourassa previously revealed that the baby is due in January.)

Chelsea, 21, resides in Wisconsin, O’Donnell explained, so while they don’t get to see each other in person often, she and her new fiancée Elizabeth Rooney “will definitely be participating in the whole celebrating event.”

As to whether she’ll bring her granddaughter to the theater after she’s born? “I try to take everyone’s child to the theater, including my own,” the star told PEOPLE.

Last month, the newly engaged O’Donnell opened up on The Talk about her current relationship with her oldest daughter following the pregnancy news.

“I think with my relationship with my daughter, Chelsea, it really has [gotten stronger] because we went through some really public troubled times,” said the mother of five, who adopted Chelsea as a baby with her then-wife Kelli Carpenter-O’Donnell. “She’s doing better now and we’re both communicating with each other.”

“When somebody does something unforgivable to you and you can forgive them and they can forgive you, there’s a kind of grace that descends upon the both of you, within that,” O’Donnell told the hosts.

In 2015, Chelsea ran away from home at the age of 17, only to be found a week later — safe and sound with her then-boyfriend — saying she was kicked out of the former View host’s house and denying that she is mentally ill.

But in June, PEOPLE confirmed that the mother-daughter pair had reunited. “Yes, she is pregnant. We have reconnected,” O’Donnell told PEOPLE through her rep.

In May, the pregnancy was confirmed by Bourassa when he shared photos of his pregnant girlfriend and their baby’s sonogram on Facebook. On Sept. 20, he revealed the couple was expecting a daughter.