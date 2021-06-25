Rosie O'Donnell Celebrates 'Wonderful' Daughter Vivienne's High School Graduation: 'So Proud'

Rosie O'Donnell is also mom to daughters Dakota, 8, and Chelsea, 23, plus sons Blake, 21, and Parker, 26

Rosie O'Donnell is a proud mom!

On Thursday, the actress and comedian, 59, celebrated her daughter Vivienne as she graduated high school, sharing a sweet tribute to the 18-year-old on Instagram.

In the photo, O'Donnell's best friend Jackie poses next to Vivienne as the teenager proudly smiles in her red graduation cap.

"Vivi and jackie - as vivi graduates from hs - hard to believe- im so proud of u honey - u r a wonderful young woman," O'Donnell writes, adding the hashtags, "vivi," "graduation" and "love."

Many of O'Donnell's friends expressed their disbelief regarding Vivienne's age in the comments of the photo.

American Horror Story star Cheyenne Jackson wrote, "Wow," while Kristin Chenoweth added, "I. Can't. Believe. It. ❤️🙌👏"

"Congratulations @viviodonnell 💖⭐️💖⭐️," singer Orfeh wrote, while Younger's Debi Mazar replied, "Congratulations Ro!!!"

Last year, in April, O'Donnell chatted with Seth Meyers for an episode of Late Night where she discussed her experience spending time at home with her youngest children amid the pandemic.

The star revealed that her daughters Dakota, 8, and Vivienne, plus, son Blake, 21, were social distancing at home with her during the coronavirus outbreak. Her daughter Chelsea, 23, was in Wisconsin and son Parker, 26, was serving in the Marines in North Carolina.

"They're really separate countries," O'Donnell joked of how her youngest kids are handling being all under one roof. "Everyone's in their own rooms and there's not a lot of talk until, 'What do you want to order for dinner?' Then they all come down and we have a good 15 minutes. [Then] they take their food and go back to their hovels."

"Everyone's really isolating within it, unless I make a big stink and say, 'We're still a family, even though this is a pandemic!' " she quipped, pretending to get emotional. "They're like, 'Mom's off the rails again, let's get to the kitchen.' "

Dakota, O'Donnell said, is the exception. "She's like Velcro - I can't get her off of me," she joked. "She's like, 'This is great, not having to go to school and getting to play with you all the time, Mommy.' I'm like, 'Yeah, really great ... ' "

O'Donnell passed the time with Vivienne by learning some TikTok dances - which she got heat for, for an unexpected reason.

"It's hard to find a TikTok that's not gonna make people horrified at the language," she said. "We found one that wasn't exactly crude, but had a 'bing bing bing' [noise]. Which I didn't think sounded like gunshots - not that I know the sound of gunshots - but I was doing [gun hand motion] and people were writing, 'How dare you do that?' "