Rosie O'Donnell Celebrates Sons Blake and Parker on National Sons Day — See the Sweet Shots!

Rosie O'Donnell honored sons Blake and Parker on National Sons Day in a sweet pair of Instagram posts

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 02:01 PM
Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell. Photo: Rosie O'Donnell/Instagram (2)

Rosie O'Donnell is showing love to her sons.

Sharing photos in two posts on Instagram Sunday, the Emmy Award winner, 60, celebrated her two sons — Blake Christopher, 23, and Parker Jaren, 27 — on National Sons Day.

"National sons day?! i love my boys blake n parker 😘😘😘#sonsday," she captioned two photos of Blake in one post.

In the other, she shared a selfie with Parker, writing, "happy sons day my son #parker - i love u so #family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The A League of Their Own actress celebrated Blake's engagement to girlfriend Teresa Garofalow Westervelt over the holidays, during a Broadway performance of Phantom of the Opera.

"Last night - my son Blake asked his gf Teresa to marry him - and she said yes!!!" O'Donnell captioned photos of the occasion. "The crowd clapped - and Hillary Clinton was there too- I cried all through Phantom of the Opera - wishing my mom was here to see it all."

It seems Phantom of the Opera may have a special meaning to the couple. On Halloween 2021, Blake and Teresa dressed as the Phantom and Christine — as seen in photos on Blake's Instagram account. "Angel of music," he captioned the photoset.

In addition to her two sons, O'Donnell is also mom to daughters Dakota, 10, Vivienne, 20, and Chelsea, 25. She is also a grandma to Chelsea's daughters — 12-month-old Avery Lynn, 2-year-old Riley, and Skylar Rose, 4.

O'Donnell penned an emotional essay for PEOPLE in September about raising daughter Dakota, who has autism.

"With Dakota, I am learning to have compassion much deeper than I ever did," she said. "To really listen and communicate in a way I never had to with my other kids. I know there are people struggling and they don't know how they will get through another day. And I understand. But the sense of vulnerability that comes with having a kid with autism has been a gift to me. She teaches me."

Related Articles
Rosie O'Donnell and Kids Don Matching Hoodies for Christmas Morning
Rosie O'Donnell and Her Kids Wear Matching Hoodies for Christmas Morning
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmWx5-_ODQw/. Rosie O’Donnell /Instagram
Rosie O'Donnell Shares Photos from Son Blake's Romantic Broadway Proposal: 'Hillary Clinton Was There Too'
Rosie O'Donnell and her kids
Rosie O'Donnell's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Rosie O'Donnell Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Chelsea's Older Kids, Riley and Skylar https://www.instagram.com/p/CmCr2gzSnXs/
Rosie O'Donnell Shares Adorable New Photo of Granddaughters Riley and Skylar in Matching Outfits
Julian Seinfeld 20th Birthday
Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld Celebrate Son Julian's 20th Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'We Love You'
Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose Celebrate Son Sebastian's 10th Birthday with Basketball and Karaoke
Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose Celebrate Son Sebastian's 10th Birthday with Basketball and Karaoke
https://www.instagram.com/p/CopeUXEsBLN/. Mark Ruffalo/Instagram mark ruffalo Sunrise Coigney
Mark Ruffalo Shares Throwback Photo with 'Forever Valentine' Wife Sunrise Coigney: 'We Got a Good Thing'
13936210. Eric Andre/Instagram
How Celebrities Celebrated Valentine's Day 2023
Rosie O'Donnell and her kids
Rosie O'Donnell Recalls Son Parker Seeing Her Character in 'Tarzan': 'That Monkey Is My Mama!'
Marlowe Sturridge and Sienna Miller attend the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: (L-R) Aimee Hauer and Rosie O'Donnell attend FRIENDLY HOUSE LA Comedy Benefit, hosted by Rosie O'Donnell, at The Fonda Theatre on July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Rosie O'Donnell and Girlfriend Aimee Hauer Break Up
Rosie O'Donnell Rollout
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
Rosie O'Donnell Rollout
Rosie O'Donnell Opens Up About Her Daughter with Autism in Emotional Essay: 'She's a Gift'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: (L-R) Aimee Hauer and Rosie O'Donnell attend FRIENDLY HOUSE LA Comedy Benefit, hosted by Rosie O'Donnell, at The Fonda Theatre on July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Rosie O'Donnell Snuggles Up to Girlfriend Aimee Hauer as They Make Their Red Carpet Debut
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Carrie Underwood attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); https://www.instagram.com/p/Co0rOrNj6Cb/. Carrie Underwood/Instagram
Celebs at Home: Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her New Greenhouse That She Built and More!
Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and Sophia Rose Stallone attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone's 5 Kids: Everything to Know