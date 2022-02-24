Rosie O'Donnell Announces Birth of Daughter Chelsea's Third Baby: 'Just Call Me Nana 3'

"Three girls under three, oh my gosh!" O'Donnell said in a video posted on social media Wednesday

Rosie O'Donnell is a nana three times over!

The comedian, 59, shared joyous news on her social media accounts on Wednesday, revealing that her daughter, Chelsea, welcomed her third child earlier in the day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Okay, big news. Congratulations to my daughter, Chelsea, who had her third daughter this morning. Three girls under three, oh my gosh!" O'Donnell said in a TikTok video that was also posted to her Instagram account.

"The baby's name is Avery Lynn," Rosie revealed, adding, "And Chelsea and Jake and Skylar and Riley and baby Avery are all doing fine. Just call me 'Nana 3' – three grandkids. I'm a nana. I love it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chelsea, 24, shares daughters Avery, Riley and Skylar Rose, 3, with boyfriend Jacob Bourassa.

In addition to the video announcement, the TV host also posted an adorable first look at her newest grandchild, captioning the sweet snap, "avery lynn - look! we have the same tummy #grandbabies."

RELATED VIDEO: Rosie O'Donnell Issues Public Apology to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas After 'Awkward' Encounter

O'Donnell opened up about the birth of her first grandchild, Skylar, in 2019 during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"It was something really beautiful," she said after the birth. "It's very trite, but it's what everyone says — when you're a grandparent, it's like [having] a baby times a million. And that's what it felt like."

Although Rosie and Chelsea, whom the outspoken television host adopted with former partner Kelli Carpenter-O'Donnell, have had their fair share of public issues in the past, their relationship appears to be growing stronger as time goes on.

"I think with my relationship with my daughter, Chelsea, it really has because we went through some really public troubled times," said Rosie while guest-hosting The Talk in 2018. "She's doing better now and we're both communicating with each other."