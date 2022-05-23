Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Takes Mirror Selfie While Breastfeeding Daughter Isabella, 3 Months
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is giving her followers a glimpse at her nursing experience.
On Sunday, the mom — who shares her 3-month-old daughter Isabella James with fiancé Jason Statham — posed for a mirror selfie while breastfeeding her baby girl.
The 34-year-old was wearing a white robe while snapping the photo during the family's stay at a hotel in France. She captioned the Instagram post with a dove emoji.
Huntington-Whiteley and Statham are also parents to 4-year-old son Jack Oscar.
Earlier this year, the model answered fan questions about her adjustment to being a mom of two on her Instagram Story.
"My heart is very full 🤍," she wrote alongside an image of Jack and baby Isabella. "Very happy and grateful to have two healthy babes."
She later told another fan she is "feeling very well. Second time round I feel much more confident and relaxed. Mentally and physically I have felt better too. Truly feeling very grateful for these days with my family."
In 2019, Huntington-Whiteley opened up to PEOPLE about her experience with being a mom.
"I think [Jack is] the cutest thing in the world, and I want to scream it from the rooftops. Motherhood is a wonderful journey of many ups and downs … every day there is a new set of challenges and a new set of triumphs."
She continued and said she wanted her family to remain a top priority. "At the heart of everything is my family and making sure that they're okay and that they have everything they need and that I'm committed as a parent in every way possible."
On juggling work life and being a mom, she added that she "loves to work," however, struggled with finding a balance.
"Sometimes I have to leave him to go on a work trip and it's heartbreaking every time. [My career] is hugely important to me. It's where I get a lot of fulfillment from. Before I had Jack, I'd worked since the age of 16. It's all I know, and it's what I love to do and there was no doubt in my mind that that wasn't going to continue once I had him, but as a new mom, it's definitely a challenge."