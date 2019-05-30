Watch Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Son Jack Prove He's a Big 'Fan' of Kylie Jenner

Kylie Skin has a pint-sized fan in Rosie Huntington-Whiteley‘s son!

Little Jack Oscar, 23 months, might be more interested in the package from Kylie Jenner‘s new beauty brand than his mom, as evidenced in a series of videos the model and actress posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

“Open?” he requests sweetly in the first clip, peering at the pink mirrored box sent by Jenner, 21.

Once Huntington-Whiteley, 32, flips the lid open, Jack immediately points to Jenner’s face and says, “Mommy? Mommy?”

“No, that’s Kylie,” the star corrects him — and he repeats the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s name perfectly.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley/Instagram. Inset: Gary Gershoff/Getty

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Instagram Story

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Instagram Story Rosie Huntington-Whiteley/Instagram

Jack then helps himself to the contents of the box, requesting that his mom open some of the products as she tells him they’re for “washing.”

“Can you put it back, please?” Huntington-Whiteley asks her son, pointing to the spot in the box where Jack took one of the bottles he seems to be especially attached to.

“No,” he tells her, adding adorably, “Sorry!” And eventually, the little boy closes the box (albeit without adding the bottle back) and says, “Bye-bye, Kylie!”

Wrote the mother of one atop the first video, addressing Jenner, “You have a new fan!”

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham and son Jack Rosie Huntington-Whiteley/Instagram

Huntington-Whiteley and fiancé Jason Statham don’t often share photos of their son, who will celebrate his second birthday on June 24 — but the ones they do are adorable.

Earlier this year, the couple embarked on a French Polynesian and Hawaiian getaway with Jack in tow, making their airborne trek back to the U.S. in style aboard what appeared to be a private plane.

In a photo the Transformers: Dark of the Moon star shared to Instagram, Statham, 51, and Jack were peering out the window while the little boy was perched on top of his dad’s lap.

” … Just hold on, we’re going home ❤️,” Huntington-Whiteley captioned the sweet bonding moment.