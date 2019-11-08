Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on Keeping Photos of Son Jack, 2, Mostly Off of Social Media

Image zoom Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Jason Merritt/Radarpics/REX/Shutterstock

Ahead of her Rose Inc. makeup masterclass in partnership with Hourglass Cosmetics on Saturday, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is opening up about finding a work-life balance, bonding with fellow new moms and obsessing over her 2-year-old son Jack Oscar, whom she shares with fiancé Jason Statham.

“I think he’s the cutest thing in the world, and I want to scream it from the rooftops,” the supermodel, actress and Rose Inc. founder, 32, tells PEOPLE. “Motherhood is just a wonderful journey of many ups and downs … every day there is a new set of challenges and a new set of triumphs.”

Though she doesn’t always post photos of her son and husband on social media, Huntington-Whiteley — whose 5-hour New York City masterclass will feature live makeup tutorials from renowned artists and experiential booths courtesy of top skincare and beauty brands — says family is her top priority.

“At the heart of everything is my family and making sure that they’re okay and that they have everything they need and that I’m committed as a parent in every way possible,” she explains.

“I just want him to basically grow up as normal as he can and to see what his parents do as their work, but when they come home, it’s family time,” she adds.

“Things on the internet live forever,” says Huntington-Whiteley. “Jack might grow up one day and want to be a doctor or a lawyer or a solicitor or an architect and might not want to have his face all over the internet. … It’s not about publicizing those private moments for us.”

The English beauty also opened up about the fact that she “loves to work,” admitting that juggling her career with being a new mom is a struggle. “Sometimes I have to leave him to go on a work trip and it’s heartbreaking every time,” she tells PEOPLE.

“[My career] is hugely important to me. It’s where I get a lot of fulfillment from,” adds Huntington-Whiteley, who was discovered by Profile Model Management in 2003. “Before I had Jack, I’d worked since the age of 16. It’s all I know, and it’s what I love to do and there was no doubt in my mind that that wasn’t going to continue once I had him, but as a new mom, it’s definitely a challenge.”

And while her career might look a little different than the average woman’s, finding a community of moms to share the highs and lows with has been hugely helpful for Huntington-Whiteley.

The supermodel explains that whether they choose to work or stay at home, she finds comfort in engaging in “honest, meaningful and thoughtful conversations” with other moms.

She also makes a conscious effort to be present in each role. When she’s working, she commits 100 percent; when she’s with her son, she puts her phone away and gives him her full attention.

“There are days when I just want to pull my hair out, and then there are days when I feel like Queen B,” Huntington-Whiteley says. “That’s just the way it goes.”