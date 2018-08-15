Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's New Mom Challenge: Changing Clothes 'Six Times a Day' Like Her Son

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is learning new things every day with her 13-month-old son Jack Oscar.

Her latest lesson: Keep the fancy clothes away from the baby. Unfortunately, the model and founder of beauty site roseinc.com, 31, figured this one out the hard way.

“The other day, he poured a whole bowl of body oil all over a lovely new dress,” Huntington-Whiteley told PEOPLE at the grand opening of Intersect by Lexus, an experiential creative space in New York City, where she wore a Christopher Kane silk midi dress paired with a textured updo.

Mike Coppola/Getty

Now she knows to always keep a spare outfit at the ready, just as she has to do for Jack. “I feel like he gets changed six times a day, and I get changed six times a day!” (As for the oil-covered dress in question, she took it to the dry cleaners and it was fine.)

The model’s son — whom she welcomed with fiancé Jason Statham in June 2017 — has also taught her to be incredibly efficient with her getting-ready routine.

“As a new mom, I get hardly any time to myself,” Huntington-Whiteley says. “It’s always a challenge. So when I get in [front of] the mirror, I say, ‘Okay, I’ve got a choice: hair or makeup.’ I always go for makeup. But five-minute makeup, that’s what I’m all about. I have it down to five minutes.”

For her hair, she likes to keep it simple — and fast. She explains, “I scrape it back into a bun or a side part or slick it back into a quick bun or just keep it down and straight. It goes up very quickly if I spend a little bit of time with the baby.” (Of course, her five-minute makeup tutorial for roseinc.com is already in the works.)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Jamie McCarthy/Getty

And just as she is learning new things at a rapid rate, so is Jack, who is “nonstop talking,” Huntington-Whiteley says. “Not real sentences, just new words every day,” she explains. “And sign language [signs] for the animals.”

So now that she’s been a parent for over a year, is there anything she wants other new moms to know? “I really don’t feel like I’m in the position to give anyone any advice. I’m so early on in this,” she says. “It’s a big adjustment becoming a mom.”

Adds the model and actress, “I think the only thing I can just say is take it easy on yourself. But let me know how that works out for you.”