Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Says She's 'Really Proud' Son Jack Has Her 'Proper English Accent'

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has passed her British accent on to her son!

The 32-year-old actress and model participated in her very first Instagram Story Q&A session on Thursday night, where some fans asked about how life at home was going with Jason Statham and their son Jack Oscar, 2½.

When one inquiry came from a fan who wanted to know whether Jack had inherited her vocal tendencies or her fiancé’s, Huntington-Whiteley wrote back, “I’m really proud to say he has a proper English accent and he does have the same booming loud voice as Jason, the pair of them are sooo noisy!!”

The mother of one also shared that the couple “are attempting potty training” with Jack and “would love to” add more kids to their family.

As for who her son resembles, “He looks very much like me when I was young but with Jason’s eye color!” Huntington-Whiteley shared, posting a photo of herself as a child.

In a recent interview for her site Rose Inc., Huntington-Whiteley revealed how she and Statham, 52, are faring at home in Los Angeles as they practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic alongside their son.

“I’m working from home and feel fortunate to be able to do so since I realize many people aren’t able to work remotely or have lost their jobs,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking and my heart goes out to everyone impacted in these ways.”

When she’s not working, “I spend my time trying to figure out how to entertain a 2-year-old indoors, which is a real challenge, I must say,” added the star, joking, “I’m also cooking a lot more, which may or may not be a good thing for those who have to eat it!”

The Transformers: Dark of the Moon actress previously caught up with PEOPLE about motherhood and her young son, saying in November, “I think he’s the cutest thing in the world, and I want to scream it from the rooftops.”

Though she doesn’t often post photos of her son and husband on social media, Huntington-Whiteley added that family is her top priority.

“Things on the internet live forever,” she said. “Jack might grow up one day and want to be a doctor or a lawyer or a solicitor or an architect and might not want to have his face all over the internet. … It’s not about publicizing those private moments for us.”