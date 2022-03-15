Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Sweet Photos of Newborn Daughter Isabella

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and fiancé Jason Statham welcomed their second baby together, daughter Isabella James, on Feb. 2

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is giving her social media followers another glimpse at her newborn baby girl.

On Monday, the 34-year-old model, who shares her 5-week-old daughter Isabella James with fiancé Jason Statham, posted a series of photos that included the infant.

In one snap, Huntington-Whiteley has her hand on baby Isabella, who's laying down in a white shirt and beige knit pants.

Other photos show the congratulatory letters she and Statham have received since Isabella's arrival, including a gift from Victoria and David Beckham and their kids.

Huntington-Whiteley announced last month that she and Statham welcomed their second baby together. The couple is also parents to 4-year-old son Jack Oscar.

She shared the news with a photo of a bassinet with a glimpse at their newborn's hand.

"Isabella James Statham 👼🏼 2.2.22," the new mom of two captioned the photo.

Back in August, Huntington-Whiteley revealed on Instagram that she was expecting her second baby with Statham, 54.

"Taaa daahhh !! 👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻 #round2," the model wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a series of mirror selfies that showed off several outfits and her baby bump.

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham revealed they were engaged at the 2016 Golden Globes, when the model showed off her Neil Lane ring as they walked arm-in-arm on the red carpet. The couple had been together for about nine years by that time.

She previously told PEOPLE in November 2019, "I think [Jack]'s the cutest thing in the world, and I want to scream it from the rooftops. Motherhood is just a wonderful journey of many ups and downs … every day there is a new set of challenges and a new set of triumphs."