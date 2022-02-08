Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Fiancé Jason Statham Welcome Second Baby, Daughter Isabella James
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's little one has arrived!
The model, 34, has welcomed her second baby with fiancé Jason Statham, she revealed Tuesday on Instagram. The couple is also parents to 4-year-old son Jack Oscar.
Huntington-Whiteley announced their daughter's arrival by sharing a photo of a bassinet with a glimpse at their newborn's hand.
"Isabella James Statham 👼🏼 2.2.22," the new mom of two captioned the photo.
Back in August, Huntington-Whiteley revealed on Instagram that she was expecting her second baby with Statham, 54.
"Taaa daahhh !! 👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻 #round2," the model wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a series of mirror selfies that showed off several outfits and her baby bump.
Huntington-Whiteley and Statham revealed they were engaged at the 2016 Golden Globes, when the model showed off her Neil Lane ring as they walked arm-in-arm on the red carpet. The couple had been together for about nine years by that time.
She previously told PEOPLE in November 2019, "I think [Jack]'s the cutest thing in the world, and I want to scream it from the rooftops. Motherhood is just a wonderful journey of many ups and downs … every day there is a new set of challenges and a new set of triumphs."
"At the heart of everything is my family and making sure that they're okay and that they have everything they need and that I'm committed as a parent in every way possible," she added.