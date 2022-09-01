Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Rare Photos of Son Jack and Baby Girl Isabella: 'Summer of Love'

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is giving fans a rare look at her summer with her little ones.

Earlier this week, the model shared two new posts on Instagram each featuring small glimpses at her two kids, daughter Isabella James, 7 months, and son Jack Oscar, 5, who she shares with fiancé Jason Statham.

In the first post, Huntington-Whiteley included a sweet snap of baby Isabella placing her tiny hand on top of her mom's. She also wears an adorable scrunchie on her wrist with a big pink flower attached to it.

"Summer of love 🤍," Huntington-Whiteley captioned the post.

The second photo dump included a few pictures of the model cradling her daughter while on a scenic vacation, as well as a shot of her son Jack running down a set of steps through a garden. "Bye August 🫶🏻," she wrote.

Earlier this year, the model answered fan questions about her adjustment to being a mom of two on her Instagram Story.

"My heart is very full 🤍," she wrote alongside an image of Jack and Isabella. "Very happy and grateful to have two healthy babes."

She later told another fan she is "feeling very well. Second time round I feel much more confident and relaxed. Mentally and physically I have felt better too. Truly feeling very grateful for these days with my family."

In 2019, Huntington-Whiteley opened up to PEOPLE about her experience with being a mom.

"I think [Jack is] the cutest thing in the world, and I want to scream it from the rooftops. Motherhood is a wonderful journey of many ups and downs … every day there is a new set of challenges and a new set of triumphs."

She continued and said she wanted her family to remain a top priority. "At the heart of everything is my family and making sure that they're okay and that they have everything they need and that I'm committed as a parent in every way possible."