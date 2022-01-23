Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Skin-Tight Dress as She Nears Due Date

The model is currently expecting her second child with fiancé Jason Statham

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is bumping along!

On Sunday, the 34-year-old model uploaded a series of photographs to Instagram of her growing baby bump.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the set, Huntington-Whiteley — who is expecting her second child with fiancé Jason Statham — can be seen posing before a mirror wearing a skin-tight brown dress.

The soon-to-be mother of two simply captioned the post with emojis of an hourglass and a baby.

In the comments section, Huntington-Whiteley received some love from her fellow model friends.

"You are just STUNNING I'm so so happy for you and your growing family!!!" wrote Angi Fletcher as Lily Aldridge said, "Beautiful!!!!!" Karlie Kloss also added a selection of five heart-eye emojis.

Back in August, Huntington-Whiteley revealed on Instagram that she is expecting her second baby with Statham, 54. The pair already share 4-year-old son Jack Oscar, who was born June 24, 2017.

"Taaa daahhh !! 👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻 #round2," the model wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a series of mirror selfies that showed off several outfits and her baby bump.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham revealed they were engaged at the 2016 Golden Globes, when the model showed off her Neil Lane ring as they walked arm-in-arm on the red carpet. The couple had been together for about nine years by that time.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley celebrates the launch of beauty brand Rose Inc., available exclusively at Space NK, on September 6, 2021 in London, England. Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

In late 2018, Huntington-Whiteley told Extra that marriage wasn't at the top of the list for her and Statham. "I think the time will come. We've been so focused on our work for long and Jack came along, we definitely talk about it. We're looking forward to that time," she shared. "It's also not a huge priority for us. We're so happy."

Huntington-Whiteley previously told PEOPLE in November 2019, "I think [Jack]'s the cutest thing in the world, and I want to scream it from the rooftops. Motherhood is just a wonderful journey of many ups and downs … every day there is a new set of challenges and a new set of triumphs."

RELATED VIDEO: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Sparkles With Fiancé Jason Statham At Vanity Fair Afterparty

"At the heart of everything is my family and making sure that they're okay and that they have everything they need and that I'm committed as a parent in every way possible," she added.

During an Instagram Q&A in April 2020, the model shared that she and Statham were "attempting potty training" with Jack and "would love to" add more kids to their family someday.

Huntington-Whiteley also gave insight into life at home while isolating amid the COVID-19 pandemic during an interview for her website Rose Inc. "I'm working from home and feel fortunate to be able to do so since I realize many people aren't able to work remotely or have lost their jobs," she explained. "It's heartbreaking and my heart goes out to everyone impacted in these ways."