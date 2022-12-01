Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gives a Glimpse into Mom Life with Rare Photos of Her Two Kids

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is giving an inside look at her life as a mom of two.

The model, 35, shared a series of new photos on Instagram Thursday, including some sweet shots that feature her two kids, daughter Isabella James, 9 months, and son Jack Oscar, 5, whom she shares with fiancé Jason Statham.

In one of the adorable snaps, Jack holds a gray and white floral umbrella above his head, shielding his face from the camera. He looks too cute in a light brown raincoat and gray joggers as he stands outside on a rainy day.

Another photo in the carousel shows Huntington-Whiteley and her baby girl making faces at one another for a cute mirror selfie. The mom of two purses her lips at the infant while Isabella seems to giggle.

"Some 🤍 things," the model captioned her post.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Rosie HW/instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Rosie HW/instagram

Earlier this year, Huntington-Whiteley answered fan questions about her adjustment to being a mom of two on her Instagram Story.

"My heart is very full 🤍," she wrote alongside an image of Jack and Isabella. "Very happy and grateful to have two healthy babes."

She later told another fan she is "feeling very well. Second time round I feel much more confident and relaxed. Mentally and physically I have felt better too. Truly feeling very grateful for these days with my family."

In 2019, Huntington-Whiteley opened up to PEOPLE about her experience with being a mom.

"I think [Jack is] the cutest thing in the world, and I want to scream it from the rooftops. Motherhood is a wonderful journey of many ups and downs … every day there is a new set of challenges and a new set of triumphs."

She continued and said she wanted her family to remain a top priority. "At the heart of everything is my family and making sure that they're okay and that they have everything they need and that I'm committed as a parent in every way possible."